With more and more people ditching cable as time goes on, several worthy options have made a name for themselves. Although it's not without its issues, there's still a growing number of people cutting the cord daily. While you can go with a household name like Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV, you shouldn't sleep on Fubo TV. It might not have the brand recognition as some other names, but that doesn't mean it's not worth the investment.

If you haven't signed up for Fubo TV before, you can enjoy a seven-day free trial before being upgraded to the regular monthly fee. For a limited time, you can enjoy a steep discount that lets you take a big chunk off the first month. This is a great way to see if you like the service before giving it a full commitment.

fuboTV $50 $80 Save $30 Simultaneous streams 10 Live TV Yes Free trial Yes, 7 days $50 at FuboTV

Get a big discount on Fubo TV

Act while you can

Fubo TV has two tiers to pick from between Pro and Elite. The Pro tier costs $49.99 a month with the discount, and it includes 201 channels, unlimited Cloud DVR, and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens. The Elite tier is largely the same, but it comes with 4K support and 277 total channels. Elite costs $59.99 with the discount.

Pro and Elite go up to $79.99 and $89.99 a month respectively following the discounted first month. The service is available on all major streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire Stick, Google TV Streamer, and Apple TV 4K.

If you're considering a switch from YouTube TV, there's a big reason to do it if you're a sports fan. Fubo TV includes the Fanduel Sports Network, meaning it gives viewers access to local sports again, but it comes with a tradeoff. Neither package includes TNT or TBS, so you'll need to weigh your options and decide if it's worth losing those channels.