Summary The Freewrite Wordrunner is a mechanical keyboard designed for writers, including unique features like a word counter and timer.

Wordrunner aims to get you spending less time digging through interfaces by incorporating flexible macro keys.

Pricing for the Wordrunner will be announced when the device launches on Kickstarter in February.

For all its charms, the Freewrite Alpha works best as a first draft machine more than anything else. Astrohaus sells multiple standalone writing devices depending on the form factor you're looking for, but besides Postbox, an online tool for organizing and downloading work you've written on a Freewrite device, it hasn't really tried to touch the revision part of the writing process.

At CES 2025 , the company is partnering with Kickstarter to do just that by launching an entirely new product. It's called the Freewrite Wordrunner, and it's a mechanical keyboard made with writers in mind and designed to work with desktop computers, tablets, and phones. The keyboard is launching on Kickstart this year, but here's what we know about the Freewrite Wordrunner so far.

The Freewrite Wordrunner is the mechanical keyboard designed for writers

The tenkeyless design sports some unique skills