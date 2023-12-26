Key Takeaways Steam offers a fantastic selection of free-to-play games, catering to every genre and preference of PC gamers.

The Finals, Overwatch 2, and Counter-Strike 2 are among the top free Steam games to play in 2024, offering fast-paced and competitive multiplayer experiences.

Other notable free games on Steam include World of Tanks, The Sims 4, Destiny 2, Warframe, Brawlhalla, Tower of Fantasy, and Apex Legends, providing a range of gameplay options for different preferences.

Steam is the biggest PC gaming platform in the world, and it hosts a fantastic selection of free-to-play (F2P) games of every genre. From "oldies-but-goldies" such as Team Fortress 2 to spanking-new releases like The Finals, Steam has something for every kind of PC gamer.

Whether you want to chill out playing a relaxing life management game like The Sims 4 or raise your blood pressure in a competitive FPS like Counter-Strike 2, there will very likely be a free Steam game for you as we move into 2024.

We've spent a lot of time playing a whole host of free Steam games, and narrowed the list down to some of our favourite options. Here are some of our top choices for 2024.

1 The Finals

Fast-paced multiplayer FPS

The Finals Publisher Embark Studios Genre FPS, multiplayer, competitive See at Steam

Prior to its recent release, The Finals was the most wish-listed game on Steam (via WePC), so this multiplayer shooter will be a go-to for many PC gamers on Steam in 2024. It pits teams of three against each other in a race against the clock to secure, deliver, and deposit cash from map locations, and features a destructible environment. If you decide to dive into this gorgeous-looking and fast-paced competitive shooter, expect lots of grapple hooking, rocket launching, wall shattering, and to-the-knuckle clutch finishes.

2 Overwatch 2

Competitive multiplayer hero shooter

Overwatch 2 Publisher Blizzard Entertainment Genre Action, First-Person, Multiplayer, Hero Shooter See at Steam

Yes, in case you missed it, Overwatch 2 is now available to play for free on Steam. Once a Battle.net-only title, the ever-popular class-based ability shooter is now available on the world's biggest PC gaming platform.

Overwatch 2 is a five-vs-five competitive multiplayer shooter featuring a range of heroes (characters) for every kind of play style. Whether you prefer to duck and dive, sit back and snipe, heal your allies, or even get all up in the enemy's face with a sledgehammer, Overwatch 2 has you covered. Just remember, you can't go it alone - great teamwork is key to victory.

3 World of Tanks

Strategic vehicle shooter

World of Tanks Publisher Wargaming Genre Action, multiplayer, vehicle See at Steam

World of Tanks is exactly what it says on the tin: a game where you get to play as a tank. And for many, that description alone will be more than enough to pique their interest. But even if you're not a massive fan of tanks, World of Tanks is great for those who want some multiplayer mayhem with a side-order of strategy.

If you do happen to be into 20th century military vehicles, even better, because Wargaming - the developer - continues to add more and more vehicles to pilot. There are plenty of game modes to choose from in this strategic multiplayer shooter (er... cannoner?), too, so there should be something here for every kind of multiplayer gamer.

4 The Sims 4

Life simulator

The Sims 4 Publisher Electronic Arts Genre Life simulator, house builder, management See at Steam

Maybe high-octane tank-splatting isn't your thing, though. Maybe, instead, you'd like to chill out creating the perfect house for your new Sim family to thrive in. The Sims is the world's most popular life simulator franchise, and in 2022, The Sims 4 became free-to-play on Steam.

Escapism's never been more inviting than with The Sims 4, and whether you're a sadistic deity or a benevolent one - whether you're a "remove the doors and burn it down" or a "let's give this family an extra kitten" game master - The Sims 4 offers more than enough in its gameplay toolkit to keep you happy and invested in each of your Sims' worlds.

5 Destiny 2

Sci-fi multiplayer RPG and FPS game

Destiny 2 Publisher Bungie Genre Sci-fi, MMO, RPG, action, first-person See at Steam

Destiny 2, a phenomenally polished sci-fi MMO-FPS game, went free-to-play in 2019, and since then it's remained a consistent favourite for fans of all kinds of first-person shooter games. It scratches so many itches that any kind of FPS gamer should find something in it to enjoy.

From its RPG game elements, to its loot progression, gun play, and PvP combat, it's as close to an all-rounder as you can get. Plus, its reliable expansion and update release cycle ensures you can sink into it just about as many hours as you desire. Even just considering the free content, there's plenty to sink your teeth into.

6 Warframe

Sci-fi multiplayer RPG and FPS game

Warframe Publisher Digital Extremes Genre Action, Multiplayer, Role-playing See at Steam

Warframe is for the real gear progression lover. It's for those who want to spend hour after hour engaging in slick, fast-paced sci-fi combat to farm that next upgrade. With a full-fledged story, side-missions, and outer-space theme, there's plenty of thematic and gameplay cross-over with Destiny 2, here. But for fans of the combat grind - especially those who want something a little more fast-paced - Warframe is top of the list.

7 Brawlhalla

Platforming fighter game

Brawlhalla Publisher Ubisoft Genre Fighting, 2D, platformer, party, multiplayer See at Steam

Brawlhalla is insanely fun in the way that only fighting games can be - or, rather, in the way that only platformer fighting games can be. Platforming (a la Smash Bros) adds that extra level of hilarity and excitement that's perfect for LAN parties or late-night sessions with friends over Discord. There are plenty of characters to choose from, too, with different free ones coming in and out of rotation each week. Just like Smash, Brawlhalla makes for a great (if occasionally frustrating!) party game.

8 Tower of Fantasy

Shared-world MMO-lite ARPG

Tower of Fantasy Publisher Level Infinite Genre MMO, shared world, anime, RPG, action See at Steam

Tower of Fantasy might seem to take after Genshin Impact, but that hasn't stopped it from taking the spotlight as its own an anime-like ("shared-world") MMO, and for good reason. Its world is gorgeous and opportunities for exploration abound. Throw in numerous progression opportunities, world bosses to kill, and challenge missions, and you have a game that can keep you immersed and coming back day after day - whether that's solo or with friends.

9 Counter-Strike 2

Competitive team-based multiplayer FPS game

Counter-Strike 2 Publisher Valve Genre FPS, shooter, multiplayer, competitive, action See at Steam

For most people, Counter Strike 2 will seem essentially the same as Counter Strike: Global Offensive, the ever-popular competitive multiplayer first-person shooter. (If we were cynical, we might say that Valve pulled an Overwatch 2 on us - but we're not, so we won't.) This isn't a bad thing, though. There was nothing really wrong with CS:GO, so the changes CS2 brought are like the icing on the cake.

Counter Strike, for those unfamiliar with the franchise, is one of the world's most popular eSports. The main game mode has one team of five pitted against another to either plant and defend a bomb, or defend bomb sites and defuse the bomb should it be planted. CS oozes strategy out of every pixel, and to become one of the best you need to develop some mighty fine mechanical skills, too. If you're up for the challenge, there's no more competitive of a mainstream shooter than this today.

10 Apex Legends

Team-based battle royale

Apex Legends Apex Legends is a bit of an underdog, but continues to push great innovations that other games in the sector soon copy. Publisher Electronic Arts Genre Action See at Steam

Apex Legends was one of the first mainstream games to succeed at doing something new with the battle royale formula, and half a decade later it's still going strong. This fast-paced shooter puts you as a duo or trio against a swarm of other teams, all competing for survival in typical BR fashion.

Apex has a truly distinctive style and gets that adrenaline pumping in a way I've not felt in other BR games. If you live for those clutch chug-a-shield-or-die kinds of moments, Apex Legends is the free Steam game for you.

11 Lost Ark

Top-down action MMORPG

Lost Ark Publisher Amazon Games Genre MMORPG, top-down, ARPG, multiplayer See at Steam

Lost Ark is a top-down ARPG-style MMORPG that caused quite a stir upon its release into the Western market in 2022. When it launched in the West, it received massive attention from the MMO community largely thanks to its polish and slick combat – think Diablo, but more of a (proper) MMO.

It was already a hit in Korea upon its launch in 2019, and it’s been a hit in the West, too, with frequent bouts of record-setting player counts. It’s an incredibly well-rounded MMO, and people are clearly appreciating that. Lush combat, immersive world, great story, and tonnes of content - it's a must-try for any fan of ARPG and MMO genres.

12 Albion Online

Top-down sandbox MMORPG

Albion Online Publisher Sandbox Interactive Genre MMORPG, top-down, sandbox, open world See at Steam

Albion Online, a top-down sandbox MMO, hits so many genre checkmarks that it’s hard to know where to begin. You want to calmly gather crafting ingredients to sell? Yep, Albion's for you. Or maybe engage in some high-risk (lose-gear-on-death) PvP combat? It has you covered there, too. Maybe you want to spend your time snapping up cheap auctions and re-selling for profit. Or completing dungeons and levelling up your gear. Albion Online delivers in all cases.

The main draw to Albion Online, though, is its RuneScape-esque, sandbox-style world, where most things are player-driven and there's no defined goal - you create your own goals, though the game can point you in the right general direction. You can even create your own unique kind of character by leveling up different kinds of gear (gear is what mainly dictates your play-style rather than pre-set classes). Oh, and it supports mobile cross-play, too, so you don't even have to put an end to your in-game progression when you step away from your PC.

13 Path of Exile

Top-down ARPG

Path of Exile Publisher Grinding Gear Games Genre ARPG, top-down, fantasy See at Steam

Path of Exile is one of those top-down ARPGs that offers something so unique that it (or its successor, Path of Exile 2) can be expected to stick around for a very long time. While other ARPGs have their own merits, Path of Exile’s is its complexity, flexibility, and insanely fun experimental builds and abilities. And with a steady stream of new seasons of content and ways to progress and improve your character, it’s also a great game for those looking for a game to invest themselves in long-term.

14 RuneScape and OSRS

Top-down sandbox MMORPG

RuneScape Publisher Jagex Genre MMORPG, top-down, open world, fantasy See at Steam

RuneScape has been around for so long and is such a well-known game that it probably needs no introduction. Whether you're playing OSRS (old-school RuneScape) or the more modern RuneScape 3, traversing the world of Gielinor in this MMORPG is sure to set off those nostalgia alarms.

Much like Ablion Online, RuneScape is a top-down sandbox MMO. There are plenty of things to keep you occupied in both modern RuneScape and OSRS, such as quests, skill grinding, exploration, trades in the player-driven economy, PvP combat, and more.

​​​​

15 Team Fortress 2

Team-based multiplayer hero shooter

Team Fortress 2 Publisher Valve Genre Hero shooter, FPS, multiplayer See at Steam

The fact that Team Fortress 2 launched in 2007 and is still going strong says it all. It's a phenomenally fun game - unassuming, unadulterated fun. TF2, a multiplayer FPS game, set the standard for many of our gaming experiences today, with its class-based team combat, and it still holds up today as a great team-based ability shooter, making it deserving of a place in the PC gaming hall of fame.

Whether you want to master the rocket jump and direct-hit air rockets, set enemies ablaze with a flamethrower, deploy and defend sentries, sneak behind enemy lines as an invisible spy, or anything in-between, Team Fortress 2 has you covered.

How did I choose these free Steam games?

While selecting these games from Steam's free-to-play offerings, I considered the following: