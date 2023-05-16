Google has recently announced the Pixel 7a, its new mid-range phone that's getting rave reviews and it likely to be one of the top Pixel devices for 2023. The Pixel 7a has the same power as the flagship Pixel 7 Pro, making a few changes to land at a cheaper price.

The best part of the Pixel 7a is that there's an offer to get free Pixel Buds A-Series when you order the Pixel 7a - but there's a time limit on the offer, so you'll have to move fast.

Google Pixel 7a The Pixel 7a is Google's latest mid-range phone. It succeeds the Pixel 6a, and sits alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, offering a number of great specs and features and bridging the gap even more between flagship and mid-range. £449 on Google Store with free Pixel Buds A-Series

The Google Pixel 7a is a great mid-range phone and for many people will offer good value for money for the features you get. Importantly, there's a flagship-grade Google Tensor G2 heart to this phone, so you're getting loads of power. There's a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate so your content will look good too.

The biggest noticeable upgrade that this phone brings over the 2022 Pixel 6a is that it's higher quality, with the camera bar on the back of the phone looking so much better. Aesthetics are great, but it's the camera that will sell this phone to most people, offering one of the most versatile cameras you'll find in a mid-range phone.

It also offers Android as Google intended, with a few Pixel extras thrown in for a nice clean experience and you'll be at the front of the queue when it comes to updates too - prolonging the life of this phone for 5 years.

The Pixel Buds A-Series are a perfect partner for this phone, natively offering a Google Assistant experience to bring more functions to your ears. Automatically reading your messages and being available in an instant to control your phone with your voice, the true wireless headphones will keep you entertained on the move.

The deal to get free Pixel Buds A-Series headphones with your Pixel 7a only lasts until 22 May 2023, so you'll have to move fast to get a free pair of headphones - worth £99.99. Or you can opt to have £100 off a pair of Pixel Buds Pro, offering great active noise cancellation and better audio performance for an even better experience.

This deal is only available from the Google Store, and as we said, it won't last long.