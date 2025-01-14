Summary Save on subscription services through bundles like Walmart+ and DoorDash.

Walmart+ subscribers get access to Paramount+ without an added cost.

DashPass subscribers can enjoy HBO Max with ads for free but only with an annual plan.

Subscription services are all the rage these days, and it's easy to become overwhelmed by the cost of having all of them. Instead of simply unsubscribing from everything, you can get bundles through other services to help keep the cost down.

These bundles aren't just streaming services being bought together like the Max and Disney+ deal, but instead, you can get heavily discounted or even free services through your food delivery apps. Subscriptions like Doordash, Uber One, and even Walmart+ give you access to various streaming platforms. Yes, it sounds strange, but if you have subscriptions to any of these services, it's worth reaping all the rewards.

Stop paying for Paramount+

Walmart has you covered

While Paramount+ is likely the last thing on your mind when signing up for a Walmart+ subscription, it's actually a nice benefit to have one. If you're a subscriber, you automatically get access to the Paramount+ Essential plan, so it's a big perk.

Walmart+ is a lot like Amazon Prime, where you get free next-day or two-day shipping, and any grocery deliveries you order will come to you with free shipping too. Another perk is getting 25% Burger King every day and a free Whopper every three months. That's a sort of off-the-wall perk, but it's a perk nonetheless.

Peacock is free too

Get it with your Instacart subscription

Peacock may not have the household appeal the likes of Max or Netflix have, but that doesn't mean the service isn't worth checking out, especially if you can snag a subscription for free. If you're an Instacart+ subscriber, you not only get access to $0 grocery and restaurant delivery fees, but you get a Peacock subscription with no added cost. Instacart+ has some other benefits too, like a subscription to New York Times Cooking and a family sharing option that lets other people get the same perks as you.

The subscription is for Peacock Premium, which means it doesn't include the benefit that Premium Plus has with no ads. As a free perk, it's a nice touch, but if you have a problem with seeing ads show up in what you're watching, it might be more worthwhile to splurge on the ad-free plan on its own. Keep in mind that going this route means you have to pay the full cost as Instacart doesn't pick up any of the bill.

Stream Max with Ads for free

A DashPass subscription gets you this

DoorDash is a free service, but a lot of people like to spend the extra $10 a month to cut back on fees that get tacked on at the end. Ordering just a few times a month pays for itself, and that's not even including the added benefits that come with a DashPass subscription.

DashPass gives subscribers a free subscription to Max, but there's a big catch there. This subscription is for Max with Ads, and that means you'll have to get used to interruptions in your viewing if you want to take advantage of it. It's also only available to Annual plan subscribers, so if you're only paying monthly on your DashPass subscription, it's not for you. It does mean you have to fully commit to DashPass, but an annual fee typically drives the overall price down, but it's only worthwhile if it's for a service you plan to use over the duration of a year.

These services only remain active as long as your subscription

No cutting corners

Don't expect to sign up to a service like Walmart+, claim your free Paramount+, and then cancel the Walmart subscription. It doesn't work that way, and if you try doing that, you'll just lose access to the service. It's similar to how the free Peacock included with your Xfinity internet goes away if you switch internet providers.

If you haven't tried any of the streaming services before, you can often get a look at them before paying through a free trial. These are typically about a week long, and it gives you plenty of time to scour through what the platform has to offer before making a decision to pay monthly or yearly. Getting one for free through a food subscription service is just icing on the cake, and it could very easily be a benefit you aren't aware of. With a lot of services, there's a way to avoid paying full price or even getting them for free like these three examples, so keep your eye open for deals.

You might be somebody looking to cut down on your monthly bill by dropping streaming services, so one of the first things you should check is if anything can be bundled. It's even better if you can get a service for free through something else you're already signed up for.