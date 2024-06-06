Key Takeaways There is a large variety of free video games that can be played offline on Android devices.

Many games have fully-featured online modes, but some restrictions do exist.

These Android games offline offer variety and quality and are all available on Google Play.

In today's digital world, staying connected often means constant data usage. This can be quite a pain for Android mobile gamers, especially when faced with a limited data plan or no Wi-Fi. Though we’ve already gone over some of the best offline games currently available on the Google Play Store, several of these have upfront costs to download, which can be a bummer if you’re low on funds.

However, you might be surprised to learn that the Google Play Store actually has quite a few high-quality free options for games with offline play capabilities as well. Whether you crave fantasy-fueled RPG adventures or are just looking for a casual stress-buster, here are some of the best choices for games that can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store and then played offline, no Internet connection required!

1 Really Bad Chess

It's not as bad as the name suggests.

Really Bad Chess Developer Noodlecake See at Google Play Store

Despite its name, Really Bad Chess is a winner for fans of the classic strategy board game, as it has a truly unique game mechanic: Instead of the usual set of pawns, rooks, knights, bishops, queen, and king for each player, the pieces for each game are chosen completely at random. So, for instance, you could end up with a board full of bishops, or only half the number of pawns the game is normally played with, and it will be up to you to figure out how to get to checkmate with your randomly-generated board. And for chess pros who might be wondering, stalemate counts as a loss in Really Bad Chess, so players will have to be aggressive with their strategy if they want to win.

Though daily challenges won’t be available in offline mode, if you just want to go up against the game’s hyper-intelligent AI, you can play over and over again completely offline.

2 Cats & Soup

You'll want another helping of cozy, catty fun.

Cats and Soup Developer HIDEA See at Google Play Store

The premise behind Cats & Soup is simple and cozy: collect various breeds of cats, and then gather ingredients to help them cook soup in cauldrons placed around their forest habitat. After successfully growing your cat squad and leveling up their soup-making skills, players can then unlock decorations to customize their cats’ forest home.

Though some features (like purchasing upgrades) do require an online connection to prevent save manipulation, players can still collect cats, prep ingredients and more using the game’s offline play feature. The regular game does have ads, but interestingly, Netflix subscribers can actually download an ad-free “Netflix edition” of the game, which is also available for free on the Google Play Store and can be played offline after the player logs in with their Netflix credentials.

3 Swordigo

Hack and slash your way through a fantastic world

Swordigo Developer Touch Foo See at Google Play Store

Swordigo is an old-school side-scrolling RPG that challenges players to run, jump, and slash their way through increasingly more intense dungeons to defeat an ancient evil force. Like other classic RPG games, Swordigo has a robust leveling system that challenges players to improve their stats while also collecting powerful weapons, armor, and spells to enhance their character's abilities.

The entire story-based gameplay can be played offline, and takes most players between 15 to 20 hours to complete, making this a great choice for those looking for a fun, free game to play offline during a long vacation or road trip!

4 Botworld Adventure

Gotta build 'em all

Botworld Adventures Developer Featherweight See at Google Play Store

Botworld Adventure invites players to collect, customize, and strategically deploy a team of unique animal-themed bots, as they battle their way across a world of diverse landscapes, from a frozen tundra to a marshy swampland. Along the way, players will collect “scrap” that will allow them to craft upgrades, purchase powerful items, and potentially even lure in even more formidable bots to join the team. Combat in this game is a thrilling mix of real-time action and strategic positioning, allowing players to try out different bot combinations to see what works best as they fine-tune their strategy and take on more difficult opponents.

Though players won’t be able to participate in live events, co-op, or quests, Botworld Adventure offers a robust offline mode where they can battle AI opponents and continue to amass scrap for future bot creations, all without needing an internet connection.

5 Eternium

Get in loser, we're going casting

Eternium Developer Making Fun, Inc. See at Google Play Store

Action RPG game Eternium was built from the ground up to give mobile video game players a modern-feeling battle system that recalled the retro vibes of classic RPG games. The game’s effortless tap-based move system and innovative “swipe to cast” spells are easy to pick up, allowing players to focus on honing their strategy instead of worrying about finicky control mechanisms.

With the exception of a couple of online-only features (like crafting gear and upgrading spells), the game can be played offline, letting players get lost in the magic and mayhem for hours at a time.

6 Soul Knight

Just one more run, this is definitely going to be my last one (it won't be)

Soul Knight Developer ChillyRoom See at Google Play Store

Another modern game that feels like a throwback classic, Soul Knight is a top-down action roguelike dungeon crawler that combines elements of shooting games with RPG character progression. Like the roguelikes of old, each dungeon run in Soul Knight is randomly generated, which means no two playthroughs will be the same and players will have to switch up their strategies on the fly to succeed. With over 20 playable heroes and a truly massive 400 weapons for players to unlock, this title offers plenty of depth, and will keep players saying “just one more run” to themselves for hours on end.

Though the game requires an internet connection when the app is first opened, once player data is loaded it can be played completely offline.

7 Archero

Perfect for fans of Oliver Queen, Hawkeye or Katniss Everdeen

Archero Developer Habby See at Google Play Store

Looking to channel your inner Robin Hood? In the archery-based combat game Archero, players take on the persona of the powerful “Lone Archer,” the only hero standing in the way between the world and a great evil. The game features a unique control mechanic, with automatic attacking, allowing players to focus on strategic positioning and unleashing special attacks at precisely the right moment. As players progress, they’ll collect a variety of gear, from potent bows and resilient armor to rings that grant special buffs, which will be key when facing down increasingly challenging enemies.

All the game’s standard chapters are available offline, but special levels won’t be available. In addition, extra boons that can be earned from watching advertisements can not be earned offline.