Key Takeaways You can experience some of the best apps on the iPhone's App Store without paying a cent in the process.

These apps are a breath of fresh air in a world filled with in-app purchases and recurring subscriptions.

These are some of my favorite free iPhone apps currently on the market.

Many of the best apps available for the iPhone come with an upfront cost or utilize a recurring subscription model to generate revenue. Every now and again, however, I'll stumble upon an entirely wonderful app with no strings attached -- no ads, no payments, and no subscriptions to speak of.

It turns out that some of these free apps also happen to be among the best third-party offerings out there. These apps are simply priceless, in more ways than one. Here are five of my absolute favorite free iPhone apps, each of which can be downloaded directly from the Apple App Store.

1 Clear

The most fun-to-use note-taking app out there

Clear: Minimalist Todo Lists Clear is an expertly crafted to-do list that features a unique gesture-based interface. See at Apple App Store

There's no wealth of options when it comes to note-taking apps available for the iPhone. Thankfully, one of my favorite third-party solutions is an entirely free experience out of the box.

I'm also particularly fond of its in-app gesture system.

Clear offers a gorgeous user interface with fluid animations and a satisfying soundscape as you navigate through each page. I'm also particularly fond of its in-app gesture system, which takes some time to get used to but quickly becomes second nature.

In its current state, the app is an entirely offline experience, which means it won't sync your notes across platforms. This might be a dealbreaker for some, but I find the local-based storage system to be a breath of fresh air as far as privacy is concerned.

There's a shop interface that offers additional app themes which serve as donations, but these themes can also be earned for free via the app's achievement system.

2 Hyperduck

An invaluable utility for sharing content between iPhone and Mac

Hyperduck See at Apple App Store

Hyperduck is a lightweight utility that's worth said weight in gold. The premise is simple: install the app on both your iPhone and your Mac, and from there you can use your iPhone's share sheet to send website links directly to your Mac.

Apple has a well-established Handoff feature that allows you to 'take over' the task of browsing a website from one iDevice to another. The real value of Hyperduck is that you can lay in bed with your phone, while sending links to your Mac that'll load into your desktop browser automatically.

3 Miles

A simple and elegant app for tracking your runs

Miles - Running Tracker If you're both a runner and a minimalist, then Miles is simply the perfect app for you. See at Apple App Store

I love clutter-free interface design, and Miles fits this bill at absolutely no cost. If you're a fan of running or jogging, this app cuts out all the bloat and offers up an intuitive experience that'll keep you focused on your outdoor surroundings.

Support for Apple's Live Activities is another bonus that's much appreciated.

A simple swipe down from the main home page will start a new run, and recorded metrics -- such as average pace -- automatically sync with Apple Health for easy access. Support for Apple's Live Activities is another bonus that's much appreciated in an app geared towards fitness.

4 How We Feel

A thoughtfully crafted journaling app

How We Feel How We Feel is a well-designed journal app that places an emphasis on well-being. See at Apple App Store

As is the case with note-taking apps, the iPhone has no shortage of third-party journaling apps available for download. How We Feel is a lovingly crafted virtual diary, and it's clear that the developers created the app with strong attention to detail.

The app makes it easy to check in on your current emotional state, with bright buttons serving as preset prompts to pick from. An analysis tab provides a breakdown of emotional well-being over time, and the app even comes with free video guides on topics including mindfulness, reframing, and more.

5 Clipbud

A great way to bolster the iPhone's lackluster clipboard functionality

Clipbud - Clipboard Manager Clipbud picks up the slack where Apple falls behind in iOS clipboard management. See at Apple App Store

The truth is that Apple's operating systems have historically had lackluster support for clipboard management. Your phone's clipboard is essentially a virtual memory of the most recent things you've copied-and-pasted. Apple doesn't provide a dedicated clipboard history interface, which leaves the door wide open for utilities like Clipbud.

Your phone's clipboard is essentially a virtual memory of the most recent things you've copied-and-pasted.

Clipbud describes itself as a place for "your useful snippets in one delightfully simple space. Perfect for insta hashtags, social media bios, top-10 lists and so much more." Essentially, the app lets you copy and save clipboard contents in the form of 'snippets,' which can then be easily organized and renamed. It stands apart from general-purpose note-taking apps by accessing and reading your clipboard automatically, assuming you give it permission to do so.