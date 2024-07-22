Key Takeaways Amazon is offering a $200 gift card with a Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder, and a $300 gift card with a Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder.

Both devices come in multiple color options and storage configurations.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 focus on refining existing foldable designs rather than radical changes.

If you're pining to get one of Samsung's latest and greatest flagship foldable smartphones -- the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or the Galaxy Z Fold 6 -- Amazon is looking to sweeten the deal for you with a limited-time preorder bonus. Regardless of which of the two handsets you spring for, an Amazon gift card is being offered alongside your preorder.

In the case of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, you'll get a $200 Amazon gift card alongside your purchase of the handset. For the Galaxy Z Fold 6, on the other hand, the gift card on offer amounts to $300.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 $1099 $1300 Save $201 Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 doesn't mess with a good thing, but does come with a larger battery, better cameras, and more RAM to make your overall foldable experience smoother. $1099 at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1899 $2199 Save $300 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 reduces the bezels and squares off the sides of the previous Folds to create a smartphone that feels bigger, while largely remaining the same. $1899 at Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 listing appears to be available with your choice of either Blue, Mint, Silver, or Yellow colorways, where the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is listed with the options for either Navy, Pink, or Silver. Additionally, this Amazon gift card perk is available whether you spring for the base 256GB storage configuration, or the more expensive 5132 GB model of either device.

According to the Amazon web listing, both devices are expected to be released on July 24. The promo itself is listed as a "limited time deal," with an offer expiry date of July 23.

Samsung first announced the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 at an Unpacked event it held on July 10. Being the sixth iteration of the company's foldable-style phone form factor, the latest tweaks and updates place emphasis on refining the existing formula rather than adopting a head-turning redesign.

Both devices feature Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, slightly altered screen dimensions, and an overall design language that's a tad more squared off than what we've seen in previous years.

Outside the Amazon route, Samsung's new Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 can also be preordered directly from Samsung. The new foldables, as well as Samsung's new Watch Ultra, Ring, and Buds products, are all expected to ship in the late July timeframe.