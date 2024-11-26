Black Friday is just a few days away now, on November 29th, but the deals are already starting to pile up. If you're in the market for a new smartphone, gaming console or TV, now is the time to save big and this unique TV deal from Samsung is worth looking at.

Are you tired of looking at an empty black screen in your living room when your TV isn't on? Well, this Black Friday sale from Samsung could change that.

Right now on Samsung's website, you can get its 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV for $900. That's $600 off its regular price of $1500. It's not just the 55-inch model on sale, you can save big on smaller or larger models of The Frame TV as well. Check out the list below to see all the different sizes you can snag on sale for Black Friday!

How does The Frame TV work?

Transform your living room TV into a work of art

The main difference between the Frame TV and other TV sets out there is that you can transform the Frame TV into a piece of art when it's not in use. You can display modern art, classic art or your own personal photos using the TV's art mode, all at the push of a single button. The frame of the TV is designed to look like that of a painting too, to help further sell the illusion.

All models of the TV are 4K QLED, and have an anti-reflective matte display, so the art remains visible with virtually no light or glare bouncing off the TV. If you get the 55-inch model or larger, it even has a 120Hz refresh rate. The 43-inch model and up includes a slim-fit wall mount also, so the TV will blend right into the space you put it in.

If you're looking to spice up your living room entertainment setup, The Frame TV from Samsung is a unique and interesting way to do it. This Black Friday sale is only on for a limited time on Samsung's website, so act fast if you want it.