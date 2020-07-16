Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

Les voitures électriques sont déjà un pilier sur les routes, avec un nombre croissant de modèles 100% électriques disponibles à lachat dès maintenant . Leffet électrique est maintenant pleinement en vigueur, les marques établies sengageant à offrir une gamme plus large de voitures électriques pures à lavenir, tandis que celles qui dépendent fortement du diesel voient leurs ventes fléchir - avec une échéance de 2035 dans des régions comme le Royaume-Uni pour arrêter ventes de voitures à combustion.

Les prix baissent, les modèles se diversifient et tout va de pair avec des investissements et un déploiement accrus des réseaux de recharge .

Mais quelles voitures électriques arrivent? Examinons de plus près ce que vous pouvez vous attendre à voir sur les routes au cours des prochaines années.

Nissan Ariya

Nissan's latest electric car is the Ariya. It was originally unveiled as a concept in 2019, but has made its way to production practically unchanged. It's an SUV, sitting in the space between the Qashqai and the X-Trail.

The Ariya will offer two battery sizes and a number of different motor configurations, as well as options for two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. With prices starting from an estimated £40,000, it's expected on the roads in 2021.

BMW iX3

No longer a concept, the BWM iX3 is the electric version of the X3, meaning you can how get an emission-free BMW SUV. It's a major step, with BMW moving into the mainstream, offering 285 miles from an 80kWh battery. It will first be launching in China 2020, with global roll-out in 2021.

Audi Q4 e-tron

Audi has unveiled two versions of the Q4 concept - the e-tron and the Sportback. It's very much following the lead of the original e-tron model, offering two styles of electric SUV in smaller sizes than the existing model. That will expand the range towards Q5 size. A range of 279 miles is claimed from an 82kWh battery for the Quattro models, a rear-wheel drive only model should hit 310 miles. We're expecting to see more of the Q4 e-tron later in 2020, with the Sportback due in 2021.

Vauxhall Mokka-e

Vauxhall has announced the second-gen Mokka, launching an electric version from the off. It will have a 50kW battery and promises over 200 miles of range. There will be 100kWh charging and a refreshed design, showing the new face of Vauxhall. It's an exciting change, slotting right into the competitive crossover space and it's great to see another EV in this space. It will be available from late summer 2020, price to be confirmed.

Audi Artemis

Audi has setup a special working group, called Artemis, with the aim of creating a highly-efficient electric car. The new group has been designed to work autonomously with plenty of freedom, with a target date of 2024 for a new vehicle. It's being headed up by Alex Hitzinger, formerly working on the Apple car project, and previously with some of the biggest names in motorsports. We're expecting something that pops out of the Audi template here, so watch this space.

MG 5

MG has said that it's bringing an electric estate car to the UK as soon as it can open showrooms again. Currently there are no electric estates so this fills a small gap in the options available, likely to appeal to those needing accessible load space and dog walkers. It looks to be based on the Chinese Roewe Ei5, and we're expecting a 52.5kWh battery and range of 260 miles.

BMW i7

BMW has confirmed that the next-generation of BMW 7 Series will include an all-electric version. It's not going to be exclusively electric as there will be petrol, diesel and hybrid versions too - but there's talk of two versions, the i7 and the i7S. The latter is expect to have a 120kWh battery, 660hp and a range of 320 miles. BMW is serious about electric cars and there's a lot in the pipeline - the BMW i7 will take things to the luxury level.

VW ID.4

The VW ID.4 is going to be VW's electric SUV, coming from the ID.Crozz concept vehicle. It was unveiled at the (cancelled) Geneva Motor Show in 2020, and the only real details know about it is that there will be a configuration that will give you 310 miles of range (500km). Initially the ID.4 will be rear-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive versions available in the future. There's no launch date or price, but we'd expect 2021.

Dacia Spring

The Spring is technically a showcar, but we suspect this will be close to the production model that Dacia produces. The company says that this will be Europe's most affordable EV and that might come down to the limited 125 mile range (200km). This looks like a reworking of the Renault City Z-KE that launched in China in 2019. It will have five doors, four seats and should be hitting the road in 2021.

BMW i4

The BMW i4 is due for launch in 2020 and will sit on the same fifth-gen eDrive system as the BMW i3X and the iNext (also due in 2021). The model is what might expect from a BMW Gran Coupe, but with massive teeth and the details of the eDrive system have already been confirmed.

There will be an 80kWh battery that will charge at 150kW and give a range up to 370 miles. The motors will produce 530bhp, giving a 0-62mph time of 4 seconds and a top speed of 125mph. It looks and sounds exactly what you want your mid-range BMW saloon to produce. It will be on the roads in 2021.

Renault Twingo ZE

Renault has made one of its cutest cars electric in the Twingo ZE. This compact urban car is designed to keep the price down, with a 22kWh battery - good for 250km (143 miles) - and a 60kW motor, that will whisk you from 0-30mph in 4 seconds, perfect for city driving. There's no word on the price, but we've already heard it's not coming to the UK.

Fiat 500

The Fiat 500 has been relaunched as an electric model, getting a redesign over the 2007 model that's been really popular. Now there's a 42kWh battery and 87kW motor, claiming 0-62mph in 9 seconds, but 0-30 in 3.1 seconds. It supports charging up to 85kW and will give you 199 miles of range (WLTP). There's four seats, lots of options (including convertible) and it's available to order from £29,000.

Tesla Cybertruck

If you wanted a vision of the future, then Tesla may have delivered it. Unveiling the Cybertruck, this is Elon Musk's promised pickup truck, with dual cab and then a loading bay at the rear. The Cybertruck is eye-catching with its unusual angular design. On the practical front it will come in three different versions with 250+, 300+ or 500+ miles of range, with the top model, a tri-motor version promising a 0-60mph time of 2.9 seconds. Tesla doesn't do things by half. It's available for pre-order now, deliveries expected from 2021.

Lexus UX 300e

The first electric Lexus is a battery-powered version of its UX SUV. The new UXe is launching in China first, before making its way to other regions in 2021. It promises the luxurious ride you'd associate with Lexus, but has a 54.3kWh battery which is claims will give 250 miles of range. It looks like a great electric car, but will it deliver on range?

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford has revealed the Mach-E, its Mustang-inspired electric car. Using the Mustang name - and those distinctive bonnet creases and lights - gives the Mach-E a sporty look on what is really a crossover. Some might say it's not a muscle car, but with figures promising 0-62 in under 5 seconds, 280/370 mile range (depending on the version you get) and prices that starts at £40,270, there's a lot to get excited about. Ford has shaken up the interior tech with a huge Tesla-esque central display, and a much cleaner look and feel than previous Ford models. The Ford of the future looks exciting - and pre-orders are already open for late-2020 delivery.

VW ID. Space Vizzion

VW had long said it was going to have a full family of ID electric cars and the Space Vizzion is what you get when you pull together an electric estate or station wagon. It's quite the looker we can't help thinking and while many are focusing on SUV or crossover models, the lower and longer effect that you get from a wagon could do wonders for the performance of this EV, not to mention the boot space. It's a concept for now, but we're expecting this electric Passat (did we say that?) to be available in 2021. VW is saying 300 miles of range which isn't quite the 600 miles you'll get from the diesel, but we don't have to drive that far to walk the dog, so we'll all cope.

Fisker Ocean

Fisker is trying to shake things up with a range of luxury electric cars. The Fisker Ocean got an official unveiling in January 2020 - although it's not due on the road until 2022. It will use recycled and vegan materials, have an 80kWh battery and a range of 250-300 miles. Fisker wants to compete with Tesla with a 0-60 time of less than 3 seconds, but the big unique feature is the option for a full-length solar roof to help charge the battery.

Range Rover électrique

There's a fully electric Range Rover in the works, going under the name of Road Rover, because it's going to be slightly more road-centric than some of the other Range Rovers. It's supposed to sit between the Velar and the Evoque in terms of size, so it sounds a lot like the Jaguar i-Pace. Not much is currently known about what it might offer or when it might appear.

VW ID.3

VW took to the stage at IAA 2019 - the Frankfurt motor show - and unveiled the long-anticipated ID.3. It's the first car in a sweeping run of changes for the company, looking to electrify across its portfolio. The ID.3 will be on the roads in 2020 - prices still aren't nailed down but "under €30,000" for the entry-level is the closest wheel get.

It's futuristic inside, connected, comes with three different battery options, offering five doors and sits in a compact hatch positions, close to the size of a VW Golf.

Mazda MX-30

Mazda's first mass produced EV is called the MX-30. The car features an electric motor running the front wheels, which has been designed so a rotary motor can bolt onto it - which means hybrid models should also be possible for the relevant markets. It's a dynamic platform.

In terms of design, the use of suicide doors to the rear is an interesting choice. But as rear passengers won't be able to exit without the applicable front door being opened, it might be more gimmick than great. Expect to see the MX-30 on European roads come 2020.

Seat El-Born

Seat is joining the electric car movement with the El-Born, named after a region of Barcelona. The car sits on VW's MEB platform and is due to arrive in 2020, getting its first appearance at the Geneva International Motorshow in 2019. Seat is looking at a 420km range (260 miles), with a 0-62kpm time of 7.5 seconds. There will be 204PS from the 150kW motor and a 62kWh battery.

Cupra El-Born

Cupra - now a separate brand from Seat - has its own version of the el-Born. It also has the same name, Cupra El-Born, which doesn't really aid its cause of being seen as a separate entity. It has sporty looks, a custom chassis control and claims of 310 miles from the 82kW battery.

Byton M-Byte

Byton originally showed off an SUV EV concept, with broad ambitions for a start-up in the EV segment. That has now matured into the Byton M-Byte, with production getting started and looking to get on the road in mid-2020 - in China at least. The price of €54,000 sounds fairly aggressive, but there's little telling what verison that's for. There are two- or all-wheel drive options, with the latter claiming a 270 mile range. Most of the conversation is about the huge 43-inch display curving across the interior, however.

Lotus Evija

The Lotus Type 130 or Evija as it is called, is an all-electric hypercar limited to just 130 models, but paving the way for future production cars from Lotus. It has been designed for maximum performance, with 2000PS and a 70kWh battery that aims to give 250 miles of range. However, the car will offer blistering acceleration, and while Lotus hasn't given final figures, it'll hit 186mph in under 9 seconds. This car will cost £2 million pounds and preorders are open, asking for a £250,000 deposit.

Lightyear One

The Lightyear One is a luxury saloon that adds solar panels to the roof and bonnet of the car, aiming to give the owner a boost from the sun all the time - even when driving. While much of the car is conventional for an EV, the additional solar panels will give a 12km range boost per hour (in good light). That might mean free charging while parked at the beach - although in winter you'll have to charge it more. However, the asking price for the limited run Lightyear One will be €119,000, so going solar comes at a price.

Tesla Model Y

We all knew that Tesla wanted to launch another car and the Model Y slips in to the space between the Model 3 and the Model X, a compact SUV. The interior leans towards the Model 3, while the range offers 242 miles with a 0-60mph time of 5.9 seconds, on the most affordable model. Deliveries start in March 2020 for some versions in the US, with international roll-out expected in the future.

Concept Audi e-tron GT

Unveiled at the LA Auto Show 2018, the Audi e-tron GT Concept showcases Audi's future electric sportscar. This is a four seater, powered by the same batteries as the existing e-tron models and sharing a lot with the Porsche Taycan. Audi has been quite open about the co-development of the e-tron GT and the Taycan, and we're expecting a lot of technical similarities.

The performances stats currently suggest an 800V charging system, 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds and a range of 248 miles. There's a vegan interior on the Concept model, with Audi saying that it wants to push the eco message even further. The Audi e-tron GT Concept will be hitting the roads in 2020.

Rivian RS1

Rivian wants to join the EV movement with this offroader of its own. It's designed to tackle the great outdoors, boasting a wading depth of 3ft and 0-60mph time of 3 seconds. Why you'd need to go so fast offroad, we'll never know.

Rivian is a newcomer to the EV space, showing off its cars for the first time at the LA Auto Show in 2018 - there's also a truck/pickup version - and is available for pre-order for a $1000 deposit. We'd be tempted to wait until these are actually on the road before parting with any money.

Porsche Macan

Porsche has announced that the Macan is going to move to being pure electric - meaning that Porsche will have an electric SUV. It will join the luxury ranks of SUV EVs with a performance leaning, using the 800-volt system Porsche is using in the Taycan, and sitting on the PPE platform adapted from Audi.

Not a lot else is being said at the moment, but the shifting of the Macan to electric shows real diversification of the Porsche portfolio. It is expected to go into production in 2020.

BMW Vision iNext

BMW is adamant that the iNext will be launching in 2021. The iNext is concept car in looks - we're not sure the proposed open passenger cabin is realistic - but very serious in terms of technology. The level 3 and beyond autonomous driving system that this car claims to offer is in development, while the battery technology is too. As BMW says, the technology for autonomous driving will be reading in 2021, regardless of whether the legislation is.

BMW i5

BMW unveiled the i Vision Dynamics concept coupe at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017. It previews a mid-sized saloon car, in the BMW i range that's likely to be called i5 when it launches in 2021. It's bigger than the company's 3-Series saloon, but smaller than a 5-Series and designed to sit between the i3 and i8 in the electric BMW i range.

The family-sized car will be capable of reaching 60mph in under 4 seconds, go on to a speed over 120mph and be able to last up to 372 miles on a single charge. Let's hope it arrives with the same futuristic design displayed on the concept version.

Faraday Future FF91

A huge question mark hangs over the striking FF91. The company has been through ups and downs, but managed to showcase pre-production drivable models in 2020. The FF-91 has a huge 126-inch wheelbase, but that makes for a huge interior. The panoramic sunroof, rear and side windows use Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal Glass, which passengers can tap on to tint the windows and let less light in. Don't expect to get a conventional rear-view mirror inside, as Faraday Future has replaced it with a widescreen monitor instead.

The 1,050bhp electric power unit will accelerate to 60mph in 2.39-seconds and will have a driving range between 378 and 435 miles. Faraday Future says the battery can be completely recharged in 1 hour.

Skoda Vision E

Skoda has an electric SUV of its own in the works. Called the Vision E for now, the concept car is to be one of five new electric cars from Skoda to be on the roads by 2025.

It's based on the same underpinnings as the Volkswagen ID Cross and the Audi e-tron. It's therefore likely to have a 310 mile driving range and a top speed of 112mph. Skoda hasn't revealed a 0-60mph time just yet, but it will have a 302bhp power unit, with all of those horses being available on demand.

ID Buzz et Cargo Concept

The ID Buzz is due to go on sale in 2022. It references VW's historic Microbus and will able to seat up to eight people, with an interior that can be constantly changed around. There's also a Cargo Concept, which may well get launched before any passenger model arrives, with the rising demand for clean first and last mile transport. Two electric motors will give the ID Buzz a total power output of 369bhp to propel it to 60mph in around 5-seconds. It will be limited to a top speed of 100mph, will have four-wheel drive and a 372 mile driving range. You will be able to recharge the battery to 80 per cent, which VW says will be enough for 298 miles of travel, in 30 minutes.