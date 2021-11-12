Pocket-lint est pris en charge par ses lecteurs. Lorsque vous achetez via des liens sur notre site, nous pouvons gagner une commission daffiliation. Apprendre encore plus

Il y a 50 $ de réduction sur ces modèles Garmin Edge dans les premières ventes du Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Pour de nombreux cyclistes, Garmin est le nom vers lequel ils se tournent lorsquils recherchent un ordinateur de vélo. Heureusement, les premières ventes du Black Friday proposent des offres pour que vous puissiez obtenir vos statistiques à moindre coût.

Il existe des réductions sur les Garmin Edge 130 Plus, Edge 530 et Edge 830, vous offrant de nombreuses options.

Le Garmin Edge 130 Plus est un vous donnera lessentiel avec GPS et altimètre, notifications smartphone et une bonne remise. Maintenant 149,99 $.

The Garmin Edge 130 Plus sits at the entry-level of Garmin's Edge devices, but it offers enough to give you the essentials about your ride. It will connect to other devices and display essential information. There's no mapping, however, and although it will do breadcrumb route tracking, there's no rerouting if you go off course.

Le Garmin Edge 530 est une unité de milieu de gamme, offrant une cartographie des couleurs et une navigation pas à pas. Maintenant seulement 249,99 $.

The Edge 530 is a very competent device, offering colour mapping and giving you a lot more freedom to explore. It only has button controls (no touchscreen), but it's also compatible with things like power meters and indoor trainers.

Unité très complète, lEdge 830 offre un contrôle tactile et par bouton, une cartographie couleur, des données ditinéraire et de performance. Maintenant seulement 349,99 $.

The Edge 830 sits towards the top of the Edge family, offering a touchscreen on top of the Edge 530's offering giving more flexibility in how you interact.

Why buy a Garmin Edge?

Garmin dominates in the sports tracking arena thanks to its mature ecosystem of devices. Thanks to Garmin Connect, all the data you gather on a Garmin Edge device can be examined once you return from your ride.

That also allows you to import or plan routes and push them to compatible Edge devices. These devices will also Bluetooth and ANT+ accessories such as heart rate monitors or bike sensors - and those don't have to be Garmin sensors, there's broad support across lots of brands.

With good battery life, clear displays and ease of use, the Garmin Edge is the choice of many cyclists.

