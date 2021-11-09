Cette remise anticipée du Black Friday Garmin Fenix 6 Pro nous a enthousiasmés

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Nous commençons à voir les premières offres du Black Friday arriver, y compris des offres savoureuses sur les appareils Garmin. Cette offre Garmin Fenix 6 Pro au Royaume-Uni a attiré notre attention - non seulement cest lun de nos appareils préférés, mais cest aussi lun des plus puissants de Garmin.

Nous nous attendons à plus doffres sur Garmin au cours du mois de novembre, mais comme point de départ, cela ressemble à une excellente offre pour le Fenix 6 Pro et si vous recherchez le plus petit appareil, le Fenix 6S Pro, cest également à prix réduit.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro - maintenant 399 € La Garmin Fenix 6 Pro est une montre phare de Garmin, offrant des fonctionnalités complètes avec un design haut de gamme. Il y a aussi 200 £ de réduction sur le prix demandé, ce qui en fait la montre la moins chère que nous ayons vue jusquà présent - maintenant 399 £ ! Voir l'offre

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is a flagship device, offering many of Garmin's latest features. That includes all the sensors you could want, meaning you can track not just your activity, but your entire lifestyle, from running to sleep, from heart rate to blood oxygen.

There's a full range of sports supported, so the Fenix 6 Pro can turn its talents to just about anything, while protecting the display with premium materials to keep this watch looking good.

There are QuickFix straps, which can easily be changed, while there's waterproofing to 5ATM too.

Working with the Garmin Connect app on your phone, you can add more functionality through Connect IQ, while there's also support for smartphone notifications, phone-free music thanks to playlist syncing from Spotify, Deezer or Amazon Music, as well as Garmin Pay, so you can pay with your watch (if your bank supports it).

The Fenix 6 Pro does all this, and offers a realistic 14 day battery life. We should know, we've been using one for the past 2 years.

