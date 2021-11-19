Pocket-lint est pris en charge par ses lecteurs. Lorsque vous achetez via des liens sur notre site, nous pouvons gagner une commission daffiliation. Apprendre encore plus

Le meilleur tracker de Fitbit a 50 $ de réduction pour le Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Bien que le Black Friday lui-même ne soit pas encore tout à fait arrivé, il y a déjà beaucoup doffres à faire, y compris de largent sur le dernier tracker de fitness de Fitbit - le Charge 5.

Le Charge 5 n’est arrivé sur les tablettes qu’il y a quelques mois, donc voir de l’argent est déjà surprenant, mais aussi une excellente nouvelle pour ceux qui recherchent l’un des meilleurs trackers de fitness.

Fitbit Charge 5 - économisez 50 $

Le Fitbit Charge 5 est le dernier appareil de Fitbit et un excellent à cela, avec un GPS intégré, un superbe design et un suivi dactivité brillant. À 129,95 $ au lieu de 179,95 $, cest un bon prix pour cet appareil.

The Fitbit Charge 5 refines its predecessor - the Charge 4 - in terms of design, whilst adding some extra features too. It's an excellent fitness tracker, with a lovely OLED display, solid performance and great battery life.

Exercise options could be expanded and there's no music control from the device, but otherwise, the Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit's best fitness tracker to date. The Fitbit app is brilliant, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking are also excellent and there's built-in GPS on board too.

Unfortunately, the deal on the Charge 5 is only available to the US, though there is a deal on the Charge 4 in the UK, which you could consider if you're in the market for a Charge tracker and don't want to pay full whack.

Fitbit Charge 4 - économisez 40 £

Le Fitbit Charge 4 nest pas le dernier tracker de charge, mais il est excellent, offrant dexcellentes fonctionnalités, notamment un GPS intégré. Cet accord le voit pour moins de 100 £ à 89,99 £, économisant plus de 30%.

Écrit par Britta O'Boyle. Publié à lorigine le 19 Novembre 2021.
