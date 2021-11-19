Le meilleur tracker de Fitbit a 50 $ de réduction pour le Black Friday

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Bien que le Black Friday lui-même ne soit pas encore tout à fait arrivé, il y a déjà beaucoup doffres à faire, y compris de largent sur le dernier tracker de fitness de Fitbit - le Charge 5.

Le Charge 5 n’est arrivé sur les tablettes qu’il y a quelques mois, donc voir de l’argent est déjà surprenant, mais aussi une excellente nouvelle pour ceux qui recherchent l’un des meilleurs trackers de fitness.

Fitbit Charge 5 - économisez 50 $ Le Fitbit Charge 5 est le dernier appareil de Fitbit et un excellent à cela, avec un GPS intégré, un superbe design et un suivi dactivité brillant. À 129,95 $ au lieu de 179,95 $, cest un bon prix pour cet appareil. Voir l'offre

The Fitbit Charge 5 refines its predecessor - the Charge 4 - in terms of design, whilst adding some extra features too. It's an excellent fitness tracker, with a lovely OLED display, solid performance and great battery life.

Exercise options could be expanded and there's no music control from the device, but otherwise, the Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit's best fitness tracker to date. The Fitbit app is brilliant, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking are also excellent and there's built-in GPS on board too.

Les meilleures offres du Black Friday US 2021: Sony 1000XM4, montres Garmin et plus à prix réduit Par Maggie Tillman · 19 Novembre 2021

Unfortunately, the deal on the Charge 5 is only available to the US, though there is a deal on the Charge 4 in the UK, which you could consider if you're in the market for a Charge tracker and don't want to pay full whack.

Fitbit Charge 4 - économisez 40 £ Le Fitbit Charge 4 nest pas le dernier tracker de charge, mais il est excellent, offrant dexcellentes fonctionnalités, notamment un GPS intégré. Cet accord le voit pour moins de 100 £ à 89,99 £, économisant plus de 30%. Voir l'offre