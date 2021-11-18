Super élégant Fitbit Luxe est à moins de 100 $ pour le Black Friday

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Lun des plus récents de Fitbit - et sans doute son tracker dactivité le plus élégant - le Luxe, est en vente dans les premières offres du Black Friday aux États-Unis.

Ce nest pas aussi complet que le tracker Fitbit Charge - qui a également de largent sur la génération précédente - mais cest un excellent tracker de fitness avec dexcellents accessoires qui le rendent beaucoup plus à la mode que le reste du portefeuille Fitbit.

Fitbit Luxe - économisez 50 $ Le charmant et élégant Fitbit Luxe est lun des derniers trackers de fitness de lentreprise, offrant dexcellentes fonctionnalités, ainsi quun design à la mode. Cest une bonne affaire à 99,95 $ au lieu de 149,95 $. Voir l'offre

At under $100, the Luxe activity tracker is a steal. Its stylish design is super comfortable to wear with the soft and supple silicone strap, while there are some excellent features on board too, so it isn't just form over function.

There's no built-in GPS or Fitbit Pay, but you'll find an SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitoring, connected GPS, as well as a plethora of other features. Sleep tracking and activity tracking are both excellent, with the Luxe able to keep up with the Apple Watch in terms of heart rate montoring and the Fitbit app is one of the best out there in terms of user interface.

There are plenty of accessories available to jazz this fitness tracker up too, meaning it can work with any outfit and occasion, making sure you are always getting your steps. If you want built in GPS, there is a good deal on the Charge 4 to consider that sees it tip just over the $115 mark.

Fitbit Charge 4 - économisez 32 $ Le Fitbit Charge 4 est un excellent tracker de fitness avec GPS intégré, un superbe design et un suivi dactivité brillant. À 117 $ au lieu de 149 $, cest un bon prix pour cet appareil. Voir l'offre