Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Roku est depuis longtemps lune de nos saveurs préférées dappareils de streaming, avec son interface simple, ce qui signifie quil est facile daccéder directement au contenu que vous souhaitez regarder - avec lun des plus larges supports de lindustrie.

Roku a annoncé des remises sur un certain nombre de ses modèles, avec quelque chose pour tout le monde. Avec des prix aussi bas que 13,99 £ grâce aux soldes du Black Friday , la question est pourquoi nen achèteriez-vous pas un ?

Roku Express - maintenant seulement 13,99 £ ! Roku Express est le point dentrée pour les appareils Roku. Cest seulement 1080p donc idéal pour les téléviseurs plus petits ou secondaires. Il doit être connecté via un câble HDMI à larrière de votre téléviseur. Cest un prix exorbitant pour un excellent appareil. Voir l'offre

Roku Express 4K - maintenant seulement 24,99 £ Le Roku Express 4K est supérieur à lExpress, se connectant toujours via un câble HDMI, mais offrant un contenu 4K HDR. Cest un excellent appareil de streaming abordable pour votre téléviseur principal. Cette économie de 15 £ est également une excellente incitation à lachat. Voir l'offre

Roku Streaming Stick+ - économisez 40 % Le Streaming Stick+ de Roku propose du contenu 4K HDR et se branche directement sur votre téléviseur, il est donc plus facile à cacher que les modèles Express. La télécommande fonctionne également via Bluetooth, pour une expérience plus avancée. Le prix de 29,99 £ est une bonne affaire pour ce bâton. Voir l'offre

Barre de diffusion Roku - jusquà 99,99 £ Le Roku Streambar est un package tout-en-un offrant une barre de son compacte et les fonctionnalités de streaming de Roku. Une mise à niveau unique pour votre téléviseur - et maintenant seulement 99,99 £, économisant 30 £. Voir l'offre

Why buy a Roku?

Roku is one of the most popular choices for streaming devices thanks to the variety of models on offer and the simplicity of the interface. You can choose from models that only support 1080p, or take a step up to 4K depending on whether you're going to connect it to a small or larger television.

Roku's interface doesn't bamboozle with recommendations and curated content, instead it offers direct access to all the services you need - Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix and more - while also offering skills like Spotify Connect, casting and on some models AirPlay 2.

The remote keeps things simple too, allowing quick control of your attached device. The big decision is what sort of device you want. The Roku Express is a compact set-top box than will be visible, while the Streaming Stick will allow you to hide it out of sight, which we feel is the better option for advanced users.

The Roku Streambar also offers a soundbar, so it's idea for a small room upgrade, perhaps for a dorm room or bedroom.

