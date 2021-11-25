Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - De nombreuses offres sont disponibles sur les bâtons de streaming dans les ventes du Black Friday , mais il ny a pas eu beaucoup de mouvement sur le Chromecast avec Google TV.

Nous avons trouvé quelques petites remises sur ce dongle de streaming Google - et celles-ci pourraient être les meilleures que vous verrez dans cette série de ventes.

Chromecast avec Google TV - maintenant 42,99 £ Il y a une petite remise sur le Chromecast avec Google TV, apportant des compétences de streaming intelligentes à votre téléviseur. Coûtant normalement 59,99 £, vous pouvez lobtenir pour 42,99 £ chez Argos. Voir l'offre

Chromecast avec Google TV - maintenant 39,99 $ Le Chromecast avec Google TV se branche directement à larrière de votre téléviseur et vous fournira des services de streaming et des recommandations. Normalement 49,99 $, cest maintenant 39,99 $ chez Target. Voir l'offre

The Chromecast with Google TV plugs straight into your TV and connects to your Wi-Fi network to bring smart skills to your TV. It offers all the major streaming services, as well as supporting those services from Google - with support for casting too.

Google TV aims to give you recommendations from your services and based around the programming that you watch - it's visually engaging and looks great, helping you pick up where you left off or dive right back into your viewing.

If the deal on the Chromecast with Google TV isn't what you want, there are some excellent discounts on alternative products.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a sound alternative and has a huge discount, while the Roku Streaming Stick+ is also worth considering - both have 50% off the price, meaning massive savings, so you can get them much cheaper than Chromecast with Google TV.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K - économisez 50 % Le Fire TV Stick 4K dAmazon prend en charge les derniers services, ainsi que le contenu 4K HDR, avec Alexa intégré à la télécommande pour la recherche. Le gros rabais le ramène à 24,99 $/£. Voir l'offre

Roku Streaming Stick+ - économisez 50 % Roku offre une excellente plate-forme, avec un accès direct à tous les meilleurs services de streaming. Il prend également en charge AirPlay 2. Cette remise importante le ramène à 29,99 $/£. Voir l'offre