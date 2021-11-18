Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Les ventes du Black Friday augmentent, et cela a débouché sur un accord sur le Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, lun des téléphones pliables les plus populaires de 2021.

Le téléphone de Samsung a été conçu pour rendre la technologie de pliage plus abordable - et avec une grosse remise, cest le moment idéal pour acheter le Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - économisez 150 € Le Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 utilise la dernière technologie daffichage pliable pour mettre un écran de 6,7 pouces dans votre poche, avec lavantage supplémentaire de toute lexpérience mobile de Samsung. Cest maintenant seulement 799 £. Voir l'offre

The Samsung Galaxy X Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch internal display, but it folds in half so you can easily slip this phone into your pocket. There's an external display that gives instant information and accessibility without opening the phone for added convenience.

As this is a Samsung Galaxy device, you get all of Samsung's One UI enhancements sitting on the top of Android, meaning access to loads of apps and services, loads of customisation within the device.

There's plenty of power, 128GB of storage and 5G connectivity for faster downloads or streaming without buffering. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a great phone.

