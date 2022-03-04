New Apple iPhone SE details posted by renowned analyst

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Apple will reportedly unveil a new iPhone SE model next Tuesday, 8 March during its "peek performance" online event and industry analyst Ming-chi Kuo has posted a few predictions as to what we'll see.

Taking to Twitter for the first time, Kuo believes that the handset (known by some as iPhone SE 3, others iPhone SE Plus) will come with three storage options: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

He says it'll run on Apple's A15 Bionic processor and will support 5G. The previous SE model - released in 2020 - is not 5G-enabled.

In addition, the analyst claims it'll come in three colours: white, black and red. However, those hoping for an upgrade in aesthetics could be set for disappointment. If he's right, the next iPhone SE will essentially look like the last.

Some predictions for the coming new iPhone SE:

1. Mass production in Mar'22.

2. Estimated shipments of 25-30 mn units in 2022.

3. Storage: 64/128/256GB.

4. A15 & 5G support (mmW & Sub-6 GHz).

5. Casing: white, black, and red.

6. Similar form factor design to current SE. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 4, 2022

As you can see in his inaugural tweet, Kuo also expects the phone to be mass produced from this month - it may even have started. And that Apple will hope to ship up to 30 million units worldwide this year.

We'll find out for sure next week, with the event starting at 6pm GMT. You can find out more details here.

Écrit par Rik Henderson.