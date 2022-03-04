Pocket-lint est pris en charge par ses lecteurs. Lorsque vous achetez via des liens sur notre site, nous pouvons gagner une commission daffiliation. Apprendre encore plus

  1. Accueil
  2. Smartphones
  3. Smartphone actualites
  4. Apple smartphone actualites

New Apple iPhone SE details posted by renowned analyst

Author image, Rédacteur principal des nouvelles · ·
Rumeur Un reportage non étayé basé sur des rumeurs, des potins ou des ouï-dire qui ne peuvent pas être vérifiés par des sources collaboratrices.
Pocket-lint New Apple iPhone SE details posted by renowned analyst
The Trust Project Pourquoi vous pouvez faire confiance à Pocket-lint

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Apple will reportedly unveil a new iPhone SE model next Tuesday, 8 March during its "peek performance" online event and industry analyst Ming-chi Kuo has posted a few predictions as to what we'll see.

Taking to Twitter for the first time, Kuo believes that the handset (known by some as iPhone SE 3, others iPhone SE Plus) will come with three storage options: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

He says it'll run on Apple's A15 Bionic processor and will support 5G. The previous SE model - released in 2020 - is not 5G-enabled.

In addition, the analyst claims it'll come in three colours: white, black and red. However, those hoping for an upgrade in aesthetics could be set for disappointment. If he's right, the next iPhone SE will essentially look like the last.

As you can see in his inaugural tweet, Kuo also expects the phone to be mass produced from this month - it may even have started. And that Apple will hope to ship up to 30 million units worldwide this year.

We'll find out for sure next week, with the event starting at 6pm GMT. You can find out more details here.

Ces 3 étuis garderont votre iPhone 13 mince, protégé et magnifique
Ces 3 étuis garderont votre iPhone 13 mince, protégé et magnifique Par Pocket-lint International Promotion ·

Vous pouvez obtenir toutes sortes de styles et de niveaux de protection à partir des étuis Pitaka.

Écrit par Rik Henderson.
Recommandé pour vous
New Apple iPhone SE details posted by renowned analyst
New Apple iPhone SE details posted by renowned analyst Par Rik Henderson ·
How to add widgets to your iPhone home screen
How to add widgets to your iPhone home screen Par Dan Grabham ·
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals: All the top offers for the S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals: All the top offers for the S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra Par Conor Allison ·