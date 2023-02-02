Not everyone needs, wants, or can afford a flagship smartphone. That much is clear by the popularity of Samsung's midrange A Series. While the bells and whistles of the new Galaxy S23 family are always going to grab headlines, the anticipation for the latest A-Series phone is almost as high.

Samsung has now announced the Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G, two new Galaxy A devices wanting to bring some Awesome to the mid-range. Of the pair, it's the Galaxy A54 that's the most interesting.

15 March 2023 announcement

Under $TBC / £449 / €TBC

The Galaxy A54 was announced on 15 March 2023, opening up for pre-order with deliveries expected before the end of the month.

As for price, the A Series has followed a pretty strong pattern of coming in under $500/£400/€500 in the past couple of years, and that's also the case this time around. We're still awaiting full international pricing, but it's available for £449 in the UK.

Samsung Galaxy A54 design and display

158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm, 202g, IP67, Glass rear

In-screen fingerprint scanner

Awesome White, Awesome Lime, Awesome Violet, Awesome Graphite

There's been a change in design for the Galaxy A54 5G, with a noticeable difference around the rear of the phone. It looks familiar because it's very much like the Galaxy S23 and S23+ using three separate lenses on the rear rather than all the camera's openings sitting on a raised island like on the Galaxy A53 5G.

The size of the phone hasn't changed much from the previous iteration, but it's heavier and one thing that contributes to the increased weight is the shift from a plastic back to glass. It's Gorilla Glass 5, so not quite as high quality as you get on the flagship models, but markedly different to the slightly lower-spec Galaxy A34 5G that it launches alongside. The phone retains an IP67 protection rating, however, so even though it's a mid-ranger, there's still plenty of protection on offer.

There's a fingerprint scanner in the display, but otherwise, this is a phone that for all intents and purposes, looks like the Galaxy S sibling.

Samsung Galaxy S54 display

6.4in, Super AMOLED, Full HD+, 120Hz

The display on the Galaxy A54 has reduced slightly since the 2022 model, now offering a 6.4-inch screen. This is a Super AMOLED panel, offering a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, which is exactly what you'd expect. Samsung has also retained the 120Hz refresh rate, meaning you'll get lovely smooth scrolling of all your favourite content, but it doesn't offer the adaptive refresh rates that you'll get on the Galaxy S models.

What you do get, however, is 1000 nits brightness. This is, again, an upgrade over the previous version of this phone, meaning that the display should be able to cut through reflections on the brightest of days and make sure your content always looks great. As it's an AMOLED display, it carries that signature saturation that Samsung is known for, with vibrant colours and deep blacks.

Samsung Galaxy A54 hardware and specs

Exynos 1380, 6GB/8GB RAM

128/256GB storage + microSD

5000mAh battery, 25W wireless charging

Sitting at the heart of the Galaxy A54 is the new Exynos 1380 SoC. This is 5nm hardware and Samsung says that it offers a 20 per cent CPU boost and 26 per cent graphics boost compared to the Exynos 1280 that was in the Galaxy A53 5G in 2022. There's going to be 8GB RAM available on most models (a 6GB variant will be available in some markets), while storage is generous at 128 and 256GB options - along with microSD card support. That's going to make it really easy to expand the storage.

There's a 5000mAh battery in the Galaxy A54, which we'd expect to easily last through the day, and there's 25W charging. This isn't an especially fast charging rate, but Samsung hasn't pursued faster charging in the way that many of its rivals have.

Samsung Galaxy A54 cameras

Main: 50MP, f/1.8 OIS

Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2

Macro: 5MP, f/2.4

Front: 32MP, f/2.2

The Samsung Galaxy A54 will come with a triple camera system on the rear, dropping the depth sensor that was in place on the Galaxy A53 5G. There's also a change to the main sensor, dropping from 64-megapixels to a new 50-megapixel sensor. This sensor has larger pixels - moving to 1.0µm from 0.8µm - while the sensor itself is larger too, at 1/1.56in compared to 1/1.7in. The idea here is that the larger sensor with larger pixels should be better in low light situations, giving you better results.

The other cameras are pretty standard for this level of device: the 12-megapixel ultrawide is likely to be the most useful, while the 5-megapixel macro is also there if you want to get close to the action. The front camera sticks to 32-megapixels.

Samsung Galaxy A54 rumours: What happened before launch?

Here's everything we've heard about the Samsung Galaxy A54 so far.

Samsung India confirms that the phones will be properly unveiled on 16 March 2023, bringing an end to speculation.

7 March 2023: Samsung Galaxy A54 and A34 specs revealed, with Exynos and MediaTek onboard

A new leak reveals the hardware specs for Samsung's upcoming mid-range devices, as well as a potential launch date.

3 March 2023: Samsung leaked its own Galaxy A54 case and it's the one you should probably get

Samsung's Galaxy A54 isn't here yet but the company has already leaked its own Smart View Wallet Case.

2 March 2023: The Samsung Galaxy A54 and A34 could debut on 15 March

Waiting for more information on Samsung's Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34? You've come to the right place.

14 February 2023: Samsung Galaxy A54 listed on the company's official support website ahead of release

The Samsung Galaxy A54 has appeared on the company's official support website ahead of launch.

13 February 2023: Are these the Samsung Galaxy A54 and A34 prices for Europe?

The Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54 will be two mid-range phones but can we expect mid-range pricing?

9 February 2023: Samsung Galaxy A54 colours and specs leak as launch nears

The Samsung Galaxy A54 looks set for four colour and two storage options.

26 January 2023: Samsung Galaxy A54 5G appears on FCC website, will be launched soon surely?

An original announcement date came and went, but it's appeared on yet another certification site.

9 January 2023: Confirmed: Samsung’s Galaxy A54 to be announced on 18 January

Samsung has confirmed that it will announce the Galaxy A54 phone at an event on 18 January.

5 January 2023: The Samsung Galaxy A54 is officially certified as release nears

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A54 is now even more upcoming than it already was after making an appearance in an Indian certification database.

15 November 2022: Samsung Galaxy A54 5G breaks cover as renders show cameras and more

Samsung's replacement for the A53 looks set to largely look the same, with a 6.4-inch screen sitting up front with a single hole-punch camera.

24 October 2022: Samsung Galaxy A54 may get a slightly bigger battery than the A53

A new report gives us some early details of the A54's battery size.

15 November 2022: Samsung Galaxy A54 5G breaks cover as renders show cameras and more

New leaked renders alongside fresh specs give us big hints at some of the features of the A54.

5 January 2023: The Samsung Galaxy A54 is officially certified as release nears

An appearance in an Indian certification database confirms the A54 is definitely on its way.

9 January 2023: Samsung's Galaxy A54 to be announced on 18 January

Well that's what we thought. Except it wasn't... it was the A14 instead.

27 January 2023: Samsung Galaxy A54 5G appears on FCC website, will be launched soon surely?

And now it's been spotted on the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification database in the US.