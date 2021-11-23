Pocket-lint est pris en charge par ses lecteurs. Lorsque vous achetez via des liens sur notre site, nous pouvons gagner une commission daffiliation. Apprendre encore plus

Achetez un Oculus Quest 2 et obtenez un bon dune valeur de 50 $/50 £

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Si vous êtes un fan de VR ou que vous souhaitez vous lancer dans les jeux de réalité virtuelle, vous attendiez peut-être un accord sur lOculus Quest 2.

Les offres du Black Friday battent déjà leur plein et nous avons déjà vu des offres et des remises sur divers casques HTC Vive , mais le Quest 2 est malheureusement rarement remisé. Cest principalement parce que le Quest 2 est déjà abordable et probablement au prix dune perte pour Oculus. Cependant, il y a de bonnes nouvelles car vous pouvez actuellement acheter un Quest 2 via Amazon et obtenir un chèque-cadeau en retour.

Ce nest donc probablement pas la remise que vous espériez, mais vous pouvez probablement la justifier en utilisant le chèque-cadeau pour ensuite acheter des cadeaux pour dautres personnes ou rechercher dautres bonnes affaires.

Achetez maintenant (sur Amazon) et obtenez un bon de 50 $/50 £ à dépenser sur Amazon.

Entrez le code OCULUS50 à la caisse.

It's worth noting the terms and conditions of this deal:

"Order an "Oculus Quest 2 128 GB" or "Oculus Quest 2 256 GB" between November 22nd 2021 and November 30th 2021 and, once shipped, you will receive a promotional code worth £50 to spend on Amazon.co.uk by January 14th, 2022."

The Oculus Quest 2 is a great bit of kit. An all-in-one VR headset that we'd highly recommend. It's regularly getting improved with software updates and is able to run games without a PC. If you are a PC gamer you can also use Oculus Link and Air Link to play PCVR games while tethered for an even better experience. A cracking headset and a great gift for a loved one or yourself.

Écrit par Adrian Willings. Publié à lorigine le 23 Novembre 2021.
