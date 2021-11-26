Économisez 1 400 $ sur le Razer Blade 15 Advanced ce Black Friday

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Lune des réductions les plus importantes que nous ayons vues ce Black Friday jusquà présent, 1 400 $ sur le fantastique Razer Blade 15 Advanced.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced - économisez 1 400 $ Nous adorons le Razer Blade 15, cest lun des ordinateurs portables de jeu les mieux construits que lon puisse acheter. Celui-ci est un peu plus puissant avec un processeur RTX 2080 Super, Core i7 et 16 Go de RAM - plus que suffisamment puissant pour faire exploser nimporte quel jeu auquel vous pouvez penser. Avec 1 400 $ de réduction, cest une véritable aubaine à 1 599,99 $. Voir l'offre

This one is an older model, with 20 series graphics and a 10th gen Intel processor, but it's still a performance powerhouse. The RTX 2080 Super will make light work of any modern title and of course has full support for Ray Tracing. Combined with a gorgeous 300Hz display this configuration is gaming bliss.

We've always loved the Razer Blade series of laptops due to their classy MacBook-esque aesthetic. They continue to provide some of the best build quality in the gaming laptop space.

This deal is only in the US, but there are some cracking deals in the UK too, like £880 off the Razer Blade Pro 17.

