Économisez plus de mille dollars sur lordinateur portable de jeu Alienware m15 R4

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Une remise massive sur un ordinateur portable de jeu bestial, lAlienware m15 R4 a 1080 £ de réduction pour le Black Friday .

Alienware m15 R4 - 1080 £ de réduction Si vous avez besoin dun ordinateur portable monstre absolu avec lavantage supplémentaire quil semble venir de lespace, ne cherchez pas plus loin. Avec un processeur RTX 3080, Intel Core i9 et 32 Go, celui-ci est outrageusement puissant. Était 3 349 £, maintenant une bonne affaire à 2 269 £. Voir l'offre

This laptop doesn't skimp anywhere, pretty much every specification is maxed out for pure performance. What's more, it looks great too!

The RTX 3080 needs little introduction, the Core i9 processor will obliterate any task you can throw at it and 32GB of RAM is more than any normal person needs. Even the storage is in beast mode with two 512GB NVMe SSDs in Raid 0 for maximum speed.

Yeah, it's still not cheap but if you need this kind of power it comes at a price - and this is likely the best price you'll find!

