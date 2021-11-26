Économisez plus de mille dollars sur lordinateur portable de jeu Alienware m15 R4

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.
(Pocket-lint) - Une remise massive sur un ordinateur portable de jeu bestial, lAlienware m15 R4 a 1080 £ de réduction pour le Black Friday .
Si vous avez besoin dun ordinateur portable monstre absolu avec lavantage supplémentaire quil semble venir de lespace, ne cherchez pas plus loin. Avec un processeur RTX 3080, Intel Core i9 et 32 Go, celui-ci est outrageusement puissant. Était 3 349 £, maintenant une bonne affaire à 2 269 £.
This laptop doesn't skimp anywhere, pretty much every specification is maxed out for pure performance. What's more, it looks great too!
The RTX 3080 needs little introduction, the Core i9 processor will obliterate any task you can throw at it and 32GB of RAM is more than any normal person needs. Even the storage is in beast mode with two 512GB NVMe SSDs in Raid 0 for maximum speed.
Yeah, it's still not cheap but if you need this kind of power it comes at a price - and this is likely the best price you'll find!
More Black Friday UK deals
- Fire TV Stick+ Echo Dot (3rd gen: Save 63%, now £29.98
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen: 53% off at £18.99
- OnePlus 9 5G: Get £180 off, priced at £549
- Xiaomi 11: 25% saving, down to £599
- Fire TV Stick 4K: 50% off to £25
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Save 50%, now £44
- Fire HD 10 Plus: 39% off to £109.99
- Beats headphones: Save 47%
- Garmin watches: Save 41%
- Fire HD 8 Plus: Get £50 off at £89.99
- Fitbit fitness trackers: 45% discount on RRP
- Echo Show 8: Save 40%, now £59.99
- Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): £39.99, reduced by 47%
- WD_BLACK SN750 2TB NVMe SSD: Save 55%, now £205.99
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD: Reduced by 61% to £169.98
- Arlo cameras: Get 29% off
- Echo Dot (4th gen): £28.99, down by 42%
- Echo Dot w/ clock: £38.99 w/ 35% off
- Blink Cameras: Reduced by 48%
- Fire 7: 42% taken off, to £34.99
- Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds: Now £99.99, with 44% discount
- Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds: Save £70, down to £149.99
- Kindle Paperwhite: Save 47% now £79.99
- Kindle Oasis: Now £199.99, w/ £60 off
- eero mesh Wi-Fi: 43% discount
- Apple AirPods Pro: £54 off, down to £185
- Oculus Quest: £50 Amazon credit
- Echo (4th generation): 39% discount to £54.99
- Blink Mini: Save 33%, now £19.99
- Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular: £70 saving, to £629
- Suunto 7 Smartwatch: Save over £200, now just £224.49
- Withings ScanWatch: View offer for £299.95 w/ £50 off
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 3rd Generation: 57% off RRP, now £129.99
- Sony WF-1000XM4: £51 off today, at £199
- HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro: £105 off £144
- JVC Fire TV: Up to 20% off
- Samsung & Lenovo tablets: 30% saving today
- Sony WH-1000XM3: Over £35 saving to £159
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: 20% saving to £199