Cet ordinateur portable de jeu sauvage Asus est à 500 £ et est livré avec des chaussettes gratuites

ASUS Cet ordinateur portable de jeu sauvage Asus est à 500 £ et est livré avec des chaussettes gratuites
(Pocket-lint) - Cet Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 a été conçu en collaboration avec DJ Alan Walker et nous osons dire que cest lun des ordinateurs portables les plus cool et les plus cyberpunk du marché.

Il a une matrice LED sur le couvercle capable dafficher des animations et est sûr dattirer lattention où quil soit utilisé. Combiné avec des accents en tissu, cest lun des ordinateurs portables au style le plus unique qui soit.

ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 AW SE - Économisez 500 £

ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 AW SE - Économisez 500 £

Ce ne sera pas lordinateur portable pour tout le monde, mais si le style hacker futuriste est dans votre rue, il est presque irrésistible à 1 299,99 £ contre 1 799,99 £.

The device comes bundled with a stylish carrying case, a baseball cap and even matching socks.

It's currently £500 off on the Asus UK store and even with the discount, you can get a higher spec laptop for the money. That's not the point though, as the DJ collab might suggest, this laptop is all about turning heads and that it accomplishes like no other.

That's not to say the spec is anything to be sniffed at, with an RTX 3050 Ti and an AMD Ryzen 9 processor it'll handle most modern games with ease and glide through creative tasks like video editing or, of course, music production.

If you're on the hunt for a laptop this Black Friday, be sure to check out our best Black Friday Laptop deals page. There's some great bargains to be had, but it must be said none of the other options come with socks.

Publié à lorigine le 22 Novembre 2021.
