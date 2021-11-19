Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Nous avons absolument adoré lAcer Predator Triton 300 SE lorsque nous lavons eu pour examen , il a même fait notre liste pour les prix Pocket-lint de cette année .

Maintenant, grâce aux ventes du Black Friday d Amazon, il est à son prix le plus bas jamais enregistré.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE - 200 £ de réduction Cela peut sembler assez raisonnable, mais ne vous y trompez pas, le Triton 300 SE est prêt à jouer. Avec un RTX 3060, 16 Go de RAM et un processeur Core i7, le Triton écrasera tous les jeux que vous pourrez lui lancer. Un vol absolu à 1 199,99 £. Voir l'offre

This laptop surprised us with its long battery life, discreet looks and raw horsepower. If you're looking for a laptop that won't look out of place in an office setting, but can still blaze through AAA titles on your lunch break look no further.

It's pretty thin and light too, for a gaming laptop at least, so it won't be a massive chore to take with you on a commute. The 144Hz display will keep gameplay looking buttery smooth, the keyboard is decent and the trackpad is fantastic.

It's very rare to find this kind of gaming prowess at such a price point, so we'd snap this one up while it's discounted.

If this laptop is not the one for you, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday Laptop deals for this year.

This laptop surprised us with its long battery life, discreet looks and raw horsepower. If you're looking for a laptop that won't look out of place in an office setting, but can still blaze through AAA titles on your lunch break look no further.

It's pretty thin and light too, for a gaming laptop at least, so it won't be a massive chore to take with you on a commute. The 144Hz display will keep gameplay looking buttery smooth, the keyboard is decent and the trackpad is fantastic.

It's very rare to find this kind of gaming prowess at such a price point, so we'd snap this one up while it's discounted.

If this laptop is not the one for you, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday Laptop deals for this year.

• OnePlus 9 Pro: Save £200, now £729

• OnePlus 9 5G: Get £150 off, priced at £579

• OnePlus 8 Pro: £500 discount to £399

Meilleur VPN 2021 : Les 10 meilleures offres VPN aux États-Unis et au Royaume-Uni Par Roland Moore-Colyer · 19 Novembre 2021

• Xiaomi Mi 11: 25% saving, down to £599

• Xiaomi 11T: Reduced by £110, now £439

• Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular: £70 saving, to £629

• Fossil Men's Gen 5 LTE: Over £105 off, to £223.70

• Suunto 7 Smartwatch: Save over £183, now just £245.60

• Withings ScanWatch: View offer for £299.95 w/ £50 off

• WD_BLACK SN750 2TB NVMe SSD: Save £254, now £205.99

• Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB SSD: Reduced by £170.49 to £269.30

• Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 3rd Generation: 57% off RRP, now £129.99

• Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds: Now £99.99, with 44% discount

• Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds: Save £70, down to £149.99

• Sony WF-1000XM4: £51 off today, at £199

• Fire HD 10 Plus: 45% off to £109.99

• Kindle Oasis: Now £199.99, w. £60 off

• Fire HD 8 Plus: Get £50 off at £89.99

• Echo Show 8: Save 40%, now £59.99

• Echo (4th generation): 39% discount to £54.99

• Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): £39.99, reduced by 47%

• Fire TV Stick 4K: 50% off to £25

• Echo Dot (4th gen): £28.99, with a 42% saving

• Fire 7: 33% taken off, to £39.99

• Kindle Paperwhite: Save 47% now £79.99

• Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Doorbell: 37% off at £164.98

• HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro: £105 off £144

• Amazon Blink Mini: Save 33%, now £19.99

• Echo Dot 3rd Gen: 53% off at £18.99

• JVC Fire TV: Up to 20% off

• Samsung & Lenovo tablets: 30% saving today

• Sony WH-1000XM3: Over £40 saving to £159

• Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Save 50%, now £44

• Blink Cameras: Reduced by 48%

• Apple AirPods Pro: £40 off, down to £199

• Fitbit fitness trackers: 45% discount on RRP

• Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: 20% saving to £199