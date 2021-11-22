Pocket-lint est pris en charge par ses lecteurs. Lorsque vous achetez via des liens sur notre site, nous pouvons gagner une commission daffiliation. Apprendre encore plus

  1. Accueil
  2. Montres connectées
  3. Montres connectée actualites
  4. Apple montres connectée actualites

Cette offre Apple Watch SE est excellente

Author image, Editeur de fonctionnalités ·  Updated  ·
Achats Un article axé sur le shopping, qu'il s'agisse d'une offre ou d'une offre spécifique. Pocket-lint peut obtenir une petite prime en retour si vous achetez quelque chose.
1 / 1
Pocket-lint Cette offre Apple Watch SE est une excellente photo 1
The Trust Project Pourquoi vous pouvez faire confiance à Pocket-lint

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Bien que le Black Friday lui-même ne soit pas encore tout à fait là, il existe déjà un certain nombre doffres, dont plusieurs sur différents modèles dApple Watch.

Alors que la dernière Apple Watch Series 7 na pas encore vu dargent, il existe un certain nombre doffres non seulement sur lexcellente Apple Watch SE, mais aussi sur lApple Watch Series 6 de lannée dernière et la Watch Series 3.

Apple Watch SE Cellular 44 mm - économisez 160 €

Apple Watch SE Cellular 44 mm - économisez 160 €

Une économie importante sur le modèle Apple Watch SE GPS et cellulaire, qui offre bon nombre des mêmes fonctionnalités que la dernière série 7 mais le même design que la série 6. Économisant 160 £, ce modèle coûte désormais 319 £ au Royaume-Uni.

Apple Watch SE GPS 44 mm - économisez 60 $

Apple Watch SE GPS 44 mm - économisez 60 $

LApple Watch SE est le milieu de la gamme Apple Watch se situant entre la série 3 et la série 7. Les modèles 40 mm et 44 mm sont à prix réduit pour le Black Friday, ainsi que les modèles édition Nike. Le modèle 40 mm coûte 219 $ au lieu de 279 $ , tandis que le 44 mm coûte 249 $ au lieu de 309 $. Un vol absolu pour ceux aux États-Unis.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40 mm - économisez 60 €

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40 mm - économisez 60 €

Cette offre concerne uniquement la série 6 avec GPS de lannée dernière, dans un boîtier en aluminium argenté avec un bracelet Sport Band blanc. Vous lobtiendrez pour 319 £ au lieu de 379 £ au Royaume-Uni.

The Apple Watch Series SE and Apple Watch Series 6 share the same design - both offering a larger display than the older Apple Watch Series 3, but smaller than the Watch Series 7.

The Watch SE misses out on a couple of features compared to the Series 6, like an Always On Display, ECG sensor and blood oxygen sensor, but it is an excellent smartwatch overall, delivering everything most people will need. In fact, it's probably the model we would recommend to the majority based on its price and features.

The Watch Series 6 meanwhile, might not be the latest model but it delivers the same features and sensors as the Watch Series 7 just with a slightly smaller display in the footprint.

Apple discounts are rare so anything off is great but some of the Apple Watch deals are particularly good. Keep in mind the Apple Watch is only compatible with iOS devices though, so Android users will need to look elsewhere.

If you're wondering which is the right Apple Watch for you, then we have you covered in our Apple Watch versus feature, where you can find out all about the various models offered, including the differences between the Series 3, Watch SE and Series 6 and Series 7.

The Apple Watch Series SE and Apple Watch Series 6 share the same design - both offering a larger display than the older Apple Watch Series 3, but smaller than the Watch Series 7.

The Watch SE misses out on a couple of features compared to the Series 6, like an Always On Display, ECG sensor and blood oxygen sensor, but it is an excellent smartwatch overall, delivering everything most people will need. In fact, it's probably the model we would recommend to the majority based on its price and features.

The Watch Series 6 meanwhile, might not be the latest model but it delivers the same features and sensors as the Watch Series 7 just with a slightly smaller display in the footprint.

Apple discounts are rare so anything off is great but some of the Apple Watch deals are particularly good. Keep in mind the Apple Watch is only compatible with iOS devices though, so Android users will need to look elsewhere.

If you're wondering which is the right Apple Watch for you, then we have you covered in our Apple Watch versus feature, where you can find out all about the various models offered, including the differences between the Series 3, Watch SE and Series 6 and Series 7.

The Apple Watch Series SE and Apple Watch Series 6 share the same design - both offering a larger display than the older Apple Watch Series 3, but smaller than the Watch Series 7.

Meilleures montres intelligentes à venir 2021: les futurs bracelets à espérer
Meilleures montres intelligentes à venir 2021: les futurs bracelets à espérer Par Britta O'Boyle ·

The Watch SE misses out on a couple of features compared to the Series 6, like an Always On Display, ECG sensor and blood oxygen sensor, but it is an excellent smartwatch overall, delivering everything most people will need. In fact, it's probably the model we would recommend to the majority based on its price and features.

The Watch Series 6 meanwhile, might not be the latest model but it delivers the same features and sensors as the Watch Series 7 just with a slightly smaller display in the footprint.

Apple discounts are rare so anything off is great but some of the Apple Watch deals are particularly good. Keep in mind the Apple Watch is only compatible with iOS devices though, so Android users will need to look elsewhere.

If you're wondering which is the right Apple Watch for you, then we have you covered in our Apple Watch versus feature, where you can find out all about the various models offered, including the differences between the Series 3, Watch SE and Series 6 and Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 5 Cellulaire 40 mm - économisez 290 $

Apple Watch Series 5 Cellulaire 40 mm - économisez 290 $

Vous obtiendrez le modèle GPS et cellulaire Apple Watch Series 5, plus ancien mais toujours excellent, pour 459 $ au lieu de 749 $ dans cette offre pour les acheteurs américains.

The Apple Watch Series SE and Apple Watch Series 6 share the same design - both offering a larger display than the older Apple Watch Series 3, but smaller than the Watch Series 7.

The Watch SE misses out on a couple of features compared to the Series 6, like an Always On Display, ECG sensor and blood oxygen sensor, but it is an excellent smartwatch overall, delivering everything most people will need. In fact, it's probably the model we would recommend to the majority based on its price and features.

The Watch Series 6 meanwhile, might not be the latest model but it delivers the same features and sensors as the Watch Series 7 just with a slightly smaller display in the footprint.

Apple discounts are rare so anything off is great but some of the Apple Watch deals are particularly good. Keep in mind the Apple Watch is only compatible with iOS devices though, so Android users will need to look elsewhere.

If you're wondering which is the right Apple Watch for you, then we have you covered in our Apple Watch versus feature, where you can find out all about the various models offered, including the differences between the Series 3, Watch SE and Series 6 and Series 7.

The Apple Watch Series SE and Apple Watch Series 6 share the same design - both offering a larger display than the older Apple Watch Series 3, but smaller than the Watch Series 7.

The Watch SE misses out on a couple of features compared to the Series 6, like an Always On Display, ECG sensor and blood oxygen sensor, but it is an excellent smartwatch overall, delivering everything most people will need. In fact, it's probably the model we would recommend to the majority based on its price and features.

The Watch Series 6 meanwhile, might not be the latest model but it delivers the same features and sensors as the Watch Series 7 just with a slightly smaller display in the footprint.

Apple discounts are rare so anything off is great but some of the Apple Watch deals are particularly good. Keep in mind the Apple Watch is only compatible with iOS devices though, so Android users will need to look elsewhere.

If you're wondering which is the right Apple Watch for you, then we have you covered in our Apple Watch versus feature, where you can find out all about the various models offered, including the differences between the Series 3, Watch SE and Series 6 and Series 7.

Écrit par Britta O'Boyle. Publié à lorigine le 25 Novembre 2020.
Recommandé pour vous
Procurez-vous une Apple Watch Series 3 pour 109 $
Procurez-vous une Apple Watch Series 3 pour 109 $ Par Britta O'Boyle ·
Meilleures offres de smartwatch pour le Black Friday 2021 : quelles sont les remises ?
Meilleures offres de smartwatch pour le Black Friday 2021 : quelles sont les remises ? Par Britta O'Boyle ·
Meilleures offres Apple Watch pour le Black Friday 2021: les remises ont commencé
Meilleures offres Apple Watch pour le Black Friday 2021: les remises ont commencé Par Britta O'Boyle ·
Économisez sur la Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 dans les ventes du Black Friday
Économisez sur la Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 dans les ventes du Black Friday Par Britta O'Boyle ·
La vente G-Shock Black Friday réduit de 50 % sur de nombreux modèles
La vente G-Shock Black Friday réduit de 50 % sur de nombreux modèles Par Rik Henderson ·
Montre connectée Venu de Garmin : économisez plus de 43 % sur les premières ventes du Black Friday
Montre connectée Venu de Garmin : économisez plus de 43 % sur les premières ventes du Black Friday Par Britta O'Boyle ·