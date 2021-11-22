Cette offre Apple Watch SE est excellente

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Bien que le Black Friday lui-même ne soit pas encore tout à fait là, il existe déjà un certain nombre doffres, dont plusieurs sur différents modèles dApple Watch.

Alors que la dernière Apple Watch Series 7 na pas encore vu dargent, il existe un certain nombre doffres non seulement sur lexcellente Apple Watch SE, mais aussi sur lApple Watch Series 6 de lannée dernière et la Watch Series 3.

Apple Watch SE Cellular 44 mm - économisez 160 € Une économie importante sur le modèle Apple Watch SE GPS et cellulaire, qui offre bon nombre des mêmes fonctionnalités que la dernière série 7 mais le même design que la série 6. Économisant 160 £, ce modèle coûte désormais 319 £ au Royaume-Uni. Voir l'offre

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40 mm - économisez 60 € Cette offre concerne uniquement la série 6 avec GPS de lannée dernière, dans un boîtier en aluminium argenté avec un bracelet Sport Band blanc. Vous lobtiendrez pour 319 £ au lieu de 379 £ au Royaume-Uni. Voir l'offre

The Apple Watch Series SE and Apple Watch Series 6 share the same design - both offering a larger display than the older Apple Watch Series 3, but smaller than the Watch Series 7.

The Watch SE misses out on a couple of features compared to the Series 6, like an Always On Display, ECG sensor and blood oxygen sensor, but it is an excellent smartwatch overall, delivering everything most people will need. In fact, it's probably the model we would recommend to the majority based on its price and features.

The Watch Series 6 meanwhile, might not be the latest model but it delivers the same features and sensors as the Watch Series 7 just with a slightly smaller display in the footprint.

Apple discounts are rare so anything off is great but some of the Apple Watch deals are particularly good. Keep in mind the Apple Watch is only compatible with iOS devices though, so Android users will need to look elsewhere.

If you're wondering which is the right Apple Watch for you, then we have you covered in our Apple Watch versus feature, where you can find out all about the various models offered, including the differences between the Series 3, Watch SE and Series 6 and Series 7.

