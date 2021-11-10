Faites de belles économies sur liRobot Roomba 692

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Les offres du Black Friday commencent certainement tôt. Si vous avez repoussé lachat dun aspirateur robot, le moment est venu de conclure une offre.

Il existe actuellement un certain nombre doffres sur les aspirateurs robots Roomba aux États-Unis, mais il existe également des offres sur le Roomba 692 au Royaume-Uni et aux États-Unis.

Avec laspirateur robot dont le prix demandé est généralement de 299,99 $/269 £, il est déjà raisonnablement abordable. Mais maintenant, cest encore plus attrayant avec une belle remise qui fait jusquà 33% du prix demandé habituel.

What's good is that this is one of the easier purchases to justify, too - having an automated vacuuming system saves you not only precious time (in which you could hunt for even more deals, perhaps), but also eliminates the tedium of, you know, actually cleaning up crumbs dotted about your house.

Why choose this device in particular? First and foremost, it gives you the cheapest possible entry point into the expensive world of robot vacuums - as far as established brands go, finding one for this price is always worth considering.

In terms of features, the self-charging 692 is able to be controlled via Alexa, and can handle pretty much any kind of floor you have, thanks to different cleaning modes. There are also things like iRobot's Dirt Detection, which notes the areas of your home that need the most work and ramps up the cleaning, and Cliff Detection, something that's essential for users aiming to clean near stairs.

Robot vacuums, as we say, are often discounted around this time of year and we'll expect to see more in the coming weeks too.

