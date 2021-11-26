Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Après ce qui semble être et lâge, le Black Friday est enfin là et il y a de bonnes affaires à faire sur un certain nombre dappareils, et nous avons repéré une offre groupée que vous ne pouvez pas manquer.

Lavantage de lachat de ces forfaits, ce sont les meilleures économies quils offrent.

Économisez 62% sur Fire TV + Echo Dot En associant le populaire Echo Dot à un Fire TV Stick, vous économiserez 50 £ sur cet ensemble, ce qui ramènera le coût total à seulement 29,98 £. Voir l'offre

It's a great bundle with the Fire TV covering all your streaming needs from Prime Video to Netflix and much much more. This is the regular Fire TV Stick, so it offers up to 1080p content, ideal for a second or smaller TV, offering a slick experience no matter what you're streaming.

Adding to that the the smaller Echo Dot 3rd gen device for all your Alexa needs around the home, which also has voice controls for your Fire TV. The older Echo Dot model is still one of Amazon's most popular, offering suprisingly good sound quality given its diminutive size. You could say it's a perfect pairing.

