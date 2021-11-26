Pocket-lint est pris en charge par ses lecteurs. Lorsque vous achetez via des liens sur notre site, nous pouvons gagner une commission daffiliation. Apprendre encore plus

  1. Accueil
  2. Maison connectée
  3. Maison connectée actualites
  4. Amazon maison connectée actualites

Il y a une bonne affaire sur cet ensemble Echo Dot et Fire TV Stick - économisez 62%

Author image, Affiliate director · ·
Achats Un article axé sur le shopping, qu'il s'agisse d'une offre ou d'une offre spécifique. Pocket-lint peut obtenir une petite prime en retour si vous achetez quelque chose.
Amazon Il y a une bonne affaire sur cet ensemble Echo Dot et Fire TV Stick - économisez 62%
The Trust Project Pourquoi vous pouvez faire confiance à Pocket-lint

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Après ce qui semble être et lâge, le Black Friday est enfin là et il y a de bonnes affaires à faire sur un certain nombre dappareils, et nous avons repéré une offre groupée que vous ne pouvez pas manquer.

Lavantage de lachat de ces forfaits, ce sont les meilleures économies quils offrent.

Économisez 62% sur Fire TV + Echo Dot

Économisez 62% sur Fire TV + Echo Dot

En associant le populaire Echo Dot à un Fire TV Stick, vous économiserez 50 £ sur cet ensemble, ce qui ramènera le coût total à seulement 29,98 £.

It's a great bundle with the Fire TV covering all your streaming needs from Prime Video to Netflix and much much more. This is the regular Fire TV Stick, so it offers up to 1080p content, ideal for a second or smaller TV, offering a slick experience no matter what you're streaming.

Adding to that the the smaller Echo Dot 3rd gen device for all your Alexa needs around the home, which also has voice controls for your Fire TV. The older Echo Dot model is still one of Amazon's most popular, offering suprisingly good sound quality given its diminutive size. You could say it's a perfect pairing.

Les meilleures offres Google Home et Nest Hub pour juillet 2021
Les meilleures offres Google Home et Nest Hub pour juillet 2021 Par Chris Hall ·

More Black Friday deals

Écrit par Rob Kerr. Édité par Chris Hall. Publié à lorigine le 26 Novembre 2021.
Recommandé pour vous
Économisez 40 % sur Amazon Smart Plug ce Black Friday
Économisez 40 % sur Amazon Smart Plug ce Black Friday Par Maggie Tillman ·
Echo Show 5 (2e génération) obtient sa plus forte baisse de prix à ce jour dans les ventes du Black Friday
Echo Show 5 (2e génération) obtient sa plus forte baisse de prix à ce jour dans les ventes du Black Friday Par Chris Hall ·
Il y a une bonne affaire sur cet ensemble Echo Dot et Fire TV Stick - économisez 62%
Il y a une bonne affaire sur cet ensemble Echo Dot et Fire TV Stick - économisez 62% Par Rob Kerr ·