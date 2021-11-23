Le super mignon Echo Dot Kids a une économie de 42% ce Black Friday

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Si vous attendiez un accord sur les Echo Dot Kids, alors Black Friday sert la marchandise.

Il existe des réductions aux États-Unis et au Royaume-Uni sur cette jolie enceinte intelligente, un ajout idéal à toute salle de jeux ou chambre denfants.

The Echo Dot Kids offers a twist on the design of the popular Echo Dot. It offers all the same skills that Alexa will normally deliver through the Echo Dot, so you'll be able to issue commands, ask questions or play music or radio through it.

It also comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which gives access to Audible titles, games and other child-friendly content, as well as being supported by parental controls so you can manage the device. As with other kids versions from Amazon, it comes with a 2-year warranty.

The Echo Dot is a great sounding small speaker, offering all the skills of Alexa, so it's fully connected and ready to entertain.