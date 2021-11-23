Pocket-lint est pris en charge par ses lecteurs. Lorsque vous achetez via des liens sur notre site, nous pouvons gagner une commission daffiliation. Apprendre encore plus

Le super mignon Echo Dot Kids a une économie de 42% ce Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Si vous attendiez un accord sur les Echo Dot Kids, alors Black Friday sert la marchandise.

Il existe des réductions aux États-Unis et au Royaume-Uni sur cette jolie enceinte intelligente, un ajout idéal à toute salle de jeux ou chambre denfants.

Echo Dot Kids - économisez 25 $ / 26 £

LEcho Dot Kids est disponible en design tigre ou panda, il ne ressemble donc pas à un haut-parleur ennuyeux. Cest maintenant seulement 33,99 $ aux États-Unis ou 32,99 £ au Royaume-Uni.

The Echo Dot Kids offers a twist on the design of the popular Echo Dot. It offers all the same skills that Alexa will normally deliver through the Echo Dot, so you'll be able to issue commands, ask questions or play music or radio through it. 

It also comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which gives access to Audible titles, games and other child-friendly content, as well as being supported by parental controls so you can manage the device. As with other kids versions from Amazon, it comes with a 2-year warranty. 

The Echo Dot is a great sounding small speaker, offering all the skills of Alexa, so it's fully connected and ready to entertain.

Écrit par Chris Hall. Publié à lorigine le 23 Novembre 2021.
