Le super mignon Echo Dot Kids a une économie de 42% ce Black Friday

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.
(Pocket-lint) - Si vous attendiez un accord sur les Echo Dot Kids, alors Black Friday sert la marchandise.
Il existe des réductions aux États-Unis et au Royaume-Uni sur cette jolie enceinte intelligente, un ajout idéal à toute salle de jeux ou chambre denfants.
LEcho Dot Kids est disponible en design tigre ou panda, il ne ressemble donc pas à un haut-parleur ennuyeux. Cest maintenant seulement 33,99 $ aux États-Unis ou 32,99 £ au Royaume-Uni.
The Echo Dot Kids offers a twist on the design of the popular Echo Dot. It offers all the same skills that Alexa will normally deliver through the Echo Dot, so you'll be able to issue commands, ask questions or play music or radio through it.
It also comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which gives access to Audible titles, games and other child-friendly content, as well as being supported by parental controls so you can manage the device. As with other kids versions from Amazon, it comes with a 2-year warranty.
The Echo Dot is a great sounding small speaker, offering all the skills of Alexa, so it's fully connected and ready to entertain.
More Black Friday deals
- Fire tablets: Save 50%
- Echo Show: 47% off RRP
- Kindle: $40 saving to $49.99
- Ring video doorbells: Get 58% discount
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $40 saving, at $199.99
- Sony WH-1000XM4: Over $100 saving to $248
- OnePlus: 25% off 9 Pro, now $799.999
- Blink Mini: Reduced by 43% to $19.99
- Fitbit Sense smartwatch: $100 discount to $199.95
- Fire TV Stick 4K: 50% off at $24.99
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen): 50% discount to $19.99
- Bose QuietComfort earbuds: Now $199, with a $80 off
- Samsung Buds Live: 41% discount, now $99.99
- Samsung TVs: 36% saving today
- Jabra Elite 85t: Save $80, now $149.99
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: 33% off, down to $99.99
- Garmin Venu Sq, GPS: Was $199.99, now $129.99 - saving 35%
- Fitbit Luxe: Save 33%, now just $99.95
- GoPro HERO9 Black: $50 off rrp, now $349.99
- Sony WF-1000XM4: $31.99 saving, now $248.00
- Samsung 4K TVs w/ Alexa: Discounted by 33%
- LG C1 Series 4K OLED TVs: Save 28%
- Garmin Instinct Solar: $150 off RRP, now $249.99
- iRobot Roomba 692: Discounted by $100 to $199.99
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II: Now $199 w/ $150 off