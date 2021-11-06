Pocket-lint est pris en charge par ses lecteurs. Lorsque vous achetez via des liens sur notre site, nous pouvons gagner une commission daffiliation. Apprendre encore plus

Économisez 33 % sur la caméra de sécurité intérieure compacte Blink Mini ce Black Friday

- Une offre Prime Day super anticipée

(Pocket-lint) - La Blink Mini dAmazon est une caméra de sécurité intérieure super compacte avec modes jour et nuit, dotée dune détection de mouvement et dun son bidirectionnel. Et Amazon propose un brillant premier accord pour le Black Friday à ce sujet.

Les caméras de sécurité sont extrêmement populaires, permettant la surveillance à distance de votre maison lorsque vous êtes absent, pour une tranquillité desprit supplémentaire.

Économisez 33% sur Blink Mini

Loffre signifie que vous lobtenez pour 29,99 £ 19,99 £, économisant 10 £ et pour une période limitée uniquement.

Blink Mini records Full HD 1080p resolution and has two-way audio, which enables you to communicate with anybody in the same room as the camera with the Blink app. And, of course, you can view footage that way, too. 

It is a wired camera, so there's no need to switch out the batteries. It can also pair to Alexa devices such as the Echo Show to display a live feed from the camera's view.

Amazon also has the £29.99 Blink Sync Module 2, so you can record and locally save clips. Plug a USB drive into it, and you can store video from up to 10 different Blink Mini cameras.

You can then watch all your Blink Mini footage from the USB drive itself (when plugged into a PC) or from the Blink Home Monitor. 

Écrit par Rob Kerr. Édité par Chris Hall. Publié à lorigine le 13 Octobre 2020.
