Govee réduit de 30% pour le Black Friday, nous offrant des offres éclairantes

(Pocket-lint) - Govee est peut-être mieux connu pour ne pas être Philips Hue, offrant une gamme doffres déclairage autonomes avec sa gamme de produits déclairage.

Ces offres du Black Friday ramènent ces appareils aux prix les plus bas auxquels nous les avons vus - donc si Hue na pas attiré votre attention, alors Govee pourrait le faire.

Govee Immersion TV backlights - save 30% There's £21.60 off the Govee Immersion system which will let you add RGBIC lighting to your TV using its camera system. Now only £50.39. Voir l'offre

Govee Immersion can recreate that Philips Ambilight effect, with a light strip on the back of your TV and a camera to watch the screen, reacting to colour changes to add immersion to your viewing. It's really simple - and also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Flow Plus Smart Light Bars are strips of RGBICWW lights allowing you to add colour to any room. You can control them with your smartphone, or they are Alexa and Google Assistant compatible. You can also get the lights to pulse in sync with your music for perfect party lighting.

The Smart Table Lamp offers the lighting benefits of other Govee products, compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, syncing for colour changing with music and offering smartphone control.