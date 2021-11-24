Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Le Nintendo Store britannique a enfin en stock la manette sans fil Sega Mega Drive.

Conçue pour que les propriétaires de Nintendo Switch puissent jouer à la gamme de jeux Mega Drive / Genesis disponibles avec le Switch Online Expansion Pass, la manette est disponible à la commande aux États-Unis depuis un certain temps. Désormais, les fans de jeux rétro au Royaume-Uni peuvent également en attraper un.

La manette Sega Mega Drive pour Nintendo Switch est disponible dès maintenant Jouez aux jeux Sega avec le Switch Online Expansion Pass comme prévu. Il ne manque que le câble à cette recréation fidèle du contrôleur dorigine, car il est sans fil. Commandez maintenant pour 39,99 £. Voir l'offre

Nintendo promises free delivery for the controller, as it's over the £20 minimum spend.

It will work with all the Sega games available on Expansion Pass, which currently includes classics like Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2, and Strider.

Sadly, the wireless N64 controller is now out of stock. As is the SNES controller for the Super Nintendo games available as part of a regular Switch Online subscription.

The dual pack of NES controllers is still listed as in stock, however.

Switch Online is the paid membership service to enable online gaming on most Switch games, plus other benefits, such as the expanding list of classic games. It costs £17.99, €19.99, $19.99 for a 12-month subscription.

The Expansion Pass adds N64 and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, plus other add-ons, such as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC. It bumps the price up to £34.99, €39.99, $49.99.