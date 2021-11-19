Pocket-lint est pris en charge par ses lecteurs. Lorsque vous achetez via des liens sur notre site, nous pouvons gagner une commission daffiliation. Apprendre encore plus

  1. Accueil
  2. Jeux Vidéo
  3. Jeux Vidéo actualites
  4. Google jeux vidéo actualites

Procurez-vous lédition Premiere de Stadia avec Chromecast Ultra pour seulement 19,99 £

Author image, Éditeur collaborateur · ·
Achats Un article axé sur le shopping, qu'il s'agisse d'une offre ou d'une offre spécifique. Pocket-lint peut obtenir une petite prime en retour si vous achetez quelque chose.
Google Procurez-vous lédition Premiere de Stadia avec Chromecast Ultra pour seulement 19,99 £
The Trust Project Pourquoi vous pouvez faire confiance à Pocket-lint

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Ok, alors peut-être que vous nêtes pas trop enthousiasmé par Stadia , mais étant donné que cet ensemble comprend le fantastique Chromecast Ultra de Google, cest une bonne affaire.

Google Stadia Premiere Edition - seulement 19,99 £

Google Stadia Premiere Edition - seulement 19,99 £

Cette offre folle vous offre un contrôleur Chromecast Ultra et Google Stadia. À lorigine 70 £ et 59 £ respectivement. Pour un total de 19,99 £.

The Chromecast Ultra is no longer available separately, being superseded by the fantastic Chromecast with Google TV, but it originally went for £70 in the UK. It's still a fantastic option to beam 4K content to your TV.

It works like any other Chromecast dongle, plugging in to a HDMI port on your television and allowing you to stream almost anything from your smartphone. This, of course, includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ et al.

Plus, you get the Stadia controller, and even if you're not planning to sign up to Stadia - it's pretty easy to set up for use on PC with Steam. It's a really solid game pad that normally retails for £59.

10 meilleurs cadeaux de jeu pour 2021
10 meilleurs cadeaux de jeu pour 2021 Par Max Freeman-Mills ·

The combined value makes for one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen this year so far.

More early Black Friday deals

Écrit par Luke Baker. Publié à lorigine le 19 Novembre 2021.
Recommandé pour vous
Procurez-vous lédition Premiere de Stadia avec Chromecast Ultra pour seulement 19,99 £
Procurez-vous lédition Premiere de Stadia avec Chromecast Ultra pour seulement 19,99 £ Par Luke Baker ·
Bénéficiez dune remise sur la manette de jeu mobile Razer Kishi
Bénéficiez dune remise sur la manette de jeu mobile Razer Kishi Par Maggie Tillman ·
Économisez 34% sur labonnement PlayStation Plus ce Black Friday
Économisez 34% sur labonnement PlayStation Plus ce Black Friday Par Rob Kerr ·