Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.
The British Academy Games Awards 2020 will take place exclusively online this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the winners due to be announced from 7pm BST tonight (Thursday 2 April).
There are 18 categories, including the EE Mobile Game of the Year and, of course, the overall Best Game.
Here then are the details on how to watch it live, plus all the nominees vying for the coveted BAFTA Games Award.
When does the BAFTA Games Awards start?
The British Academy Games Awards 2020 starts at 7pm BST today, Thursday 2 April.
If you plan to watch from another country, here are some of the local times:
- UK - 19:00 BST
- Central Europe - 20:00 CEST
- East coast US - 14:00 EDT
- West coast US - 11:00 PDT
- India - 01:30 IST (Friday 3 April)
- Japan - 05:00 JST (Friday 3 April)
How to watch the BAFTA Games Awards
You can watch the awards live at the top of this page.
Alternatively, it will also be streamed on Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube and through the IGN app for PS4.
What is nominated in the BAFTA Games Awards 2020?
There are 18 categories in total. Here is the full list of nominees for this year's British Academy Games Awards:
ANIMATION
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision
- CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo
- SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
- SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
- CONCRETE GENIE Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Development Team – Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
- APE OUT Matt Boch - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/ Devolver Digital
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision
- CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING Ludvig Forssell, Mike Niederquell, Jodie Kupsco – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic
BEST GAME
- CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo
- OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision
- UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic
BRITISH GAME
- DiRT RALLY 2.0 Development Team – Codemasters/Codemasters
- HEAVEN’S VAULT Joseph Humfrey, Jon Ingold, Laura Dilloway – inkle/inkle
- KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- OBSERVATION Development Team - No Code/Devolver Digital
- PLANET ZOO Development Team - Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
- TOTAL WAR: THREE KINGDOMS Development Team - The Creative Assembly/SEGA
DEBUT GAME
- APE OUT Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/Devolver Digital
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- KATANA ZERO Justin Stander – Askiisoft/Devolver Digital
- KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- MANIFOLD GARDEN Development Team - William Chyr Studio/William Chyr Studio
EVOLVING GAME
- APEX LEGENDS Chad Grenier, Drew McCoy - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- DESTINY 2 Development Team – Bungie/Bungie
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
- FORTNITE Development Team – Epic Games/Epic Games
- NO MAN’S SKY: BEYOND Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games
- PATH OF EXILE Development Team - Grinding Gear Games/Grinding Gear Games
FAMILY
- CONCRETE GENIE Development Team – Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young – Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo
- UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic
- VACATION SIMULATOR Development Team - Owlchemy Labs/ Owlchemy Labs
- WATTAM Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
- CIVILIZATION VI: GATHERING STORM Development Team – Firaxis/2K
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- KIND WORDS (LO FI CHILL BEATS TO WRITE TO) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud – Popcannibal/Popcannibal
- LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Development Team - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- NEO CAB Develoment Team - Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games
- RING FIT ADVENTURE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
GAME DESIGN
- BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari - Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
- CONTROL Development Team –Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision
- WATTAM Development Team – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
MULTIPLAYER
- APEX LEGENDS Chad Grenier, Brent McLeod, Carlos Pineda - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- BORDERLANDS 3 Development Team - Gearbox Software/2K
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision
- LUIGI’S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo
- TICK TOCK: A TALE FOR TWO Development Team - Other Tales Interactive/Other Tales Interactive
- TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION 2 Development Team - Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
MUSIC
- CONTROL Petri Alanko, Martin Stig Andersen - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING Ludvig Forssell, Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DISCO ELYSIUM British Sea Power - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: LINK’S AWAKENING Development Team – Grezzo/Nintendo
- WATTAM Asuka Takahashi, Brad Fotsch, Sam Bird – Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
NARRATIVE
- CONTROL Writing Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DISCO ELYSIUM Writing Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Writing Team - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- OUTER WILDS Writing Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- THE OUTER WORLDS Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky - Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division
- STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Aaron Contreras, Matt Michnovetz, Stig Asmussen – Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
ORIGINAL PROPERTY
- BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari – Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
- CONTROL Development Team –Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team – ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team – House House/Panic
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
- LAURA BAILEY as Kait Diaz in Gears 5
- COURTNEY HOPE as Jesse Faden in Control
- LOGAN MARSHALL-GREEN as David in Telling Lies
- GONZALO MARTIN as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- BARRY SLOANE as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- NORMAN REEDUS as Sam in Death Stranding
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- JOLENE ANDERSEN as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- TROY BAKER as Higgs in Death Stranding
- SARAH BARTHOLOMEW as Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- AYISHA ISSA as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- LÉA SEYDOUX as Fragile in Death Stranding
- MARTTI SUOSALO as Ahti the Janitor in Control
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE Development Team - Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision
- CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING Development Team – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- METRO EXODUS Development Team - 4A Games/Deep Silver
- SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team – FromSoftware/Activision
EE MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR (voted for by the public)
- ASSEMBLE WITH CARE Ustwo/Ustwo
- CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE Timi Studios/Activision
- DEAD MAN’S PHONE Electric Noir Studios
- POKEMON GO Niantic/Niantic
- TANGLE TOWER SFB Games/SFB Games
- WHAT THE GOLF? Triband/Triband