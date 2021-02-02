Hier vs aujourdhui: les jeux vidéo à travers les décennies

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Aimez-les ou détestez-les, vous ne pouvez pas vous empêcher de reconnaître que les jeux ont beaucoup changé au fil des ans. La technologie sur laquelle ils sont construits et sur laquelle ils sont utilisés a progressé à pas de géant. Les jeux que nous connaissons et aimons se sont transformés en œuvres dart incroyablement belles.

Nous avons rassemblé une galerie dimages pour vous montrer à quel point les jeux vidéo sont incroyables et à quel point ils sont venus. Lequel de ceux-ci avez-vous joué et jouez toujours maintenant?

SimCity (1989) vs SimCity 6 (2016)

Like The Sims, SimCity was a great bit of escapism, putting God-like powers in your hands to create and craft life and living for computer-generated people. Top-down views have been replaced by sprawling Metropolis empires and magnificent skyscrapers.

Mortal Kombat (1992) vs Mortal Kombat 11 (2019)

When it comes to beat 'em ups, Mortal Kombat has always been the goriest, most grotesque and over-the-top fighter around. Graphical enhancements over the years have only made that shock value more impressive and sometimes more hilarious.

Halo: Combat Evolved (2001) vs Halo 5: Guardians (2015)

Halo sure has evolved over the years (see what we did there?). The classic console shooter has often been one of the main reasons to buy an Xbox, if you ever needed one. The games are also coming to PC soon too, which is cool. The graphics are bound to be even more interesting when that happens. Even Halo 5: Guardians looked amazing, 14 years makes quite a difference it seems.

The Elder Scrolls: Arena (1994) vs The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)

Elder Scrolls is certainly another classic RPG series and it's fair to say that The Elder Scrolls VI is one of the most hotly anticipated games. What amazes us though is not only how far the series has come, but how Skyrim was released eight years ago. Where does time go? We're not even sure we fully completed the game proper, nevermind all the different versions that have come since.

Les Sims (2000) vs Les Sims 4: StrangerVille (2019)

If you've ever found your life a little dull and wanted some escapism, then The Sims was the perfect outlet. Why live your own mundane 9-5 life when you could force some little pixel people to do it instead. Having small computer people do your every bidding was always hilarious and The Sims is still as popular as ever, only a lot better looking, but no less bonkers.

Mafia (2002) vs Mafia Definitive Edition (2020)

Battlefield 1942 (2002) vs Battlefield V (2018)

We have some brilliant hazy memories of the original outing of the Battlefield franchise. Back in those days, you could play against bots if your internet wasn't up to the challenge of online multiplayer and there was all sorts of fun to be hand on land and in the air too. Now with cutting-edge graphics, ray tracing, destructive environments and more, Battlefield sure has come a long way.

Super Mario Bros. (1985) vs Super Mario Odyssey (2017)

Nintendo might not necessarily be known for making the most cutting edge games when it comes to graphics, but that doesn't mean Mario hasn't come a long way. The original Super Mario Bros. was much loved back in 1985 on the original Nintendo Entertainment System, now in the modern era, you can take Mario games with you wherever you are thanks to the Nintendo Switch. Things are a lot prettier too! We loved Super Mario Odyssey when we reviewed it in 2017 and more and more Mario games are popping up all the time.

La lgende de Zelda (1986) vs La lgende de Zelda Souffle de la nature (2017)

As you might imagine, there are going to be a few top-down games on this list that have transformed into fully-fledged vast open worlds seen from a new perspective as the years have passed. The Legend of Zelda has been a firm Nintendo favourite for decades. You'll find plenty of older gamers with a soft spot in their heart for the original games and the newest iterations are even more popular with Breath of the Wild stealing the show in 2017.

Grand Theft Auto (1997) vs GTA V (2013)

According to The Guinness World Records 2008 and 2009, the original GTA games were seen as the most controversial games in video game history. Despite being top-down, the original GTA was seen as unnecessarily violent and vulgar. Not much has changed, but then neither has the popularity.

Over the years, GTA has evolved into a bigger and better sandbox, open-world experience with even more criminal enterprise to enjoy. GTA V released in 2013 to critical acclaim, but when it came to PC a couple of years later it also opened the visuals up to an even bigger overhaul with graphics mods to make the world of San Andreas even more stunning.

Spiderman (2002) vs Spiderman (2018)

2002's Spiderman game was released on PS2, Xbox, Gamecube and PC and to a fair amount of press from game review sites and fans alike. A rarity for a game based on a film - which generally speaking in our experience are often a bit lacklustre. Of course, being the ultimate web-slinger was great, but in the modern era of gaming, it's even better. 16 years on and the latest video game vision of Marvel's Spiderman is something special both in graphics and gameplay too.

Street Fighter (1987) vs Street Fighter V (2016)

We have fond memories of playing one of the iterations of the original Street Fighter games on an arcade machine in our local fish and chip shop. Things have come a long way since then, but the classics never die. Improved sound, visuals, special moves and more and more characters make this one the ultimate beat 'em up and it gets even better with age.

Doom (1993) vs Doom Eternal (2020)

Doom. What can you say about it? Likely the grandfather of all first-person shooters and an utter classic. Doom might not be known for a gripping storyline or mesmerising characters but it's certainly visually stunning. Even more so in recent years where new graphics and physics technology has made the gore even more grotesque.

Mario Kart (1992) vs Mario Kart 8 (2014)

Mario Kart is likely everyone's favourite multiplayer game. Battling it out with friends to dominate the race track, while grabbing various power-ups and trying to come out on top. Many a friendship has been made or tested on these virtual tracks. Like the other games on this list, Mario Kart has come a long way since it first came to our gaming screens in 1992.

Now with Mario Kart Tour, you can even enjoy the racing classic on your smartphone. What a time to be alive.

FIFA International Soccer (1993) vs FIFA 20 (2019)

FIFA started life way back in 1993, it was originally available for the SNES, Sega Mega Drive, Master System and even the Game Boy. It proved so popular that it was top of the games charts for six whole months in the UK and continued to grow in popularity as the years passed.

The latest version has been met with some teething issues but there's no denying how much the game has changed visually in the last couple of decades.

Tomb Raider (1996) vs Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018)

Tomb Raider is often referred to as being the pioneer of action-adventure games. Anyone that's played games in the series probably has fond memories, whether locking the butler in the fridge in Tomb Raider 3 or simply the thrill of adventuring through tombs and finding hidden treasures. The games might have had some criticism for making Lara Croft "sexy" in order to sell more copies, but it was clearly a winning formula of game design and marketing that helped sell over 74 million copies worldwide.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider saw the game grow up significantly, with the main character being much less sexualised and the visual emphasis instead being put on the games environments, mechanics and more. Beautiful tombs, incredibly detailed surroundings, magnificent lighting and even detailed hair are a far cry from the pixels of old.

Metal Gear (1987) vs Metal Gear Solid V: La douleur fantme (2015)

You might be forgiven for thinking that Metal Gear Solid started life on PlayStation, but it actually harks all the way back to 1987. Metal Gear is a series off classic action-adventure stealth video games created by video game legend Hideo Kojima. They've been best known for the main protagonist sneaking about the map hiding in a cardboard box. Metal Gear is now a bit of a stunner, easy on the eye, but certainly not easy to play.

Sonic the Hrisson (1991) vs Sonic Forces (2017)

Sonic, the super-fast blue furball who absolutely loves collecting gold rings. Sonic has seen many different incarnations over the years. Both 2D and 3D outings, all glorious. The new games certainly look a lot more visually interesting than the original that came out in 1991, but graphics aren't everything!

Call of Duty (2003) vs Call of Duty Seconde Guerre mondiale (2017)

Call of Duty might be one of the most well-known shooters worldwide. We have many hazy and wonderful memories from the original games all those years ago. The new Call of Duty is set to drop soon too, so this seems like a perfect time to celebrate the differences. The setting has changed a few times over the years, but going back to World War II certainly makes it easier to compare how much the game has changed.

Diablo (1996) vs Diablo III: La monte du ncromancien (2017)

Diablo kicked off a long and much-loved series of role-playing hack and slash fun back in 1996. Since then it's gone on to be a "genre-defining" series of games that have got better and better as the years have passed. One thing is for sure, the dungeons are a heck of a lot prettier now.

Need for Speed (1994) vs Need for Speed Payback (2017)

Awesome cars, fun-packed race tracks and city streets, high-octane thrills, Need for Speed always had it all. Visual and sound upgrades that have come in the years that passed since the series first started have only made the games all the more exciting. Need for Speed has certainly always got our engines revving.

Hitman: Nom de code 47 (2000) contre Hitman 3 (2021)

La série Hitman pourrait être le summum de lévasion. Se faire passer pour un tueur à gages professionnel pour éliminer des cibles dangereuses dans le monde entier. Nous avons trouvé les jeux Hitman fascinants et passionnants dès la première fois que nous avons joué. Il y a beaucoup de satisfaction à terminer une mission et à avoir limpression que vous ny étiez jamais.

Les jeux ont beaucoup changé au fil des ans, avec lajout daméliorations visuelles, de nouveaux systèmes de contrats et dune physique de foule brillamment immersive qui les rendent encore plus immersifs et intrigants.

Hitman 3 est le dernier de la série actuelle - un trio de jeux avec une histoire intéressante et de nombreux endroits à explorer pendant que vous exécutez vos contrats. Cest visuellement glorieux et tout à fait satisfaisant de jouer aussi.

Wolfenstein 3D (1992) contre Wolfenstein Young Blood (2019)

Techniquement, Wolfenstein a commencé sa vie sous le nom de Castle Wolfenstein en 1981. Ce jeu 8 bits a lancé une multitude de tirs nazis, de pillages de trésors, denracinement de jeux FPS au fil des ans (maintenant des décennies). Le plus mémorable pourrait bien avoir été Wolfenstein 3D, sorti en 1992 et, aux côtés de Doom, pourrait bien avoir eu le plus grand impact sur lavenir des jeux FPS.

Des années plus tard, Wolfenstein existe toujours et semble maintenant absolument magnifique grâce à des graphismes modernes. Les nazis sont un peu plus dingues que jamais maintenant, avec des armes futuristes, des chiens mécaniques et plus encore, mais le plaisir est toujours là à coup sûr.

Assassins Creed (2007) contre Assassins Creed Valhalla (2020)

Assassins Creed a connu de nombreuses itérations au fil des ans et les choses ont beaucoup changé depuis lépoque dEzio, le maître assassin. Et pourtant, Assassins Creed reste un favori ferme et familier. Les mécanismes de combat, les éléments de RPG et les visuels ont beaucoup changé depuis 2007, mais le noyau est resté le même.

Assassins Creed Valhalla a emmené la franchise dans lère des Vikings et était également le moment idéal pour les lancements des consoles PlayStation 5 et Xbox Series X. Comme un bon assassinat, le timing est primordial.

Resident Evil (1996) contre Resident Evil 7 (2017)

Il est difficile de croire que le tireur dhorreur Resident Evil a commencé sa vie en 1996 sur PlayStation. Le jeu classique a acheté un mélange impressionnant de zombies, de monstres et dénigmes aux joueurs de lépoque et a continué à fournir ce divertissement à plusieurs reprises au cours des dernières années.

En 2017, nous avons eu le Resident Evil 7 beaucoup plus agréable visuellement, que nous pensions non seulement effrayant mais également amélioré par la compatibilité PlayStation VR. Resident Evil Village est également en route, ce qui prouve quil est difficile de tuer un bon jeu de zombies.

Deus Ex (2000) contre Deus Ex: Lhumanit divise (2016)

Lorsque nous avons initialement entendu dire que Deus Ex était en cours de redémarrage, nous avons gémi et consterné, en supposant quil serait impossible de redonner vie au RPG daction cyberpunk classique dune manière satisfaisante qui a rendu justice à lorigine.

Mais peut-être portions-nous nos lunettes teintées de rose pour nous souvenir à quoi ressemblait le jeu original. Deus Ex était en avance sur son temps et se sentait comme un chef-dœuvre, le plus récent Mankind Divided and Human Revolution avait non seulement beaucoup à vivre, mais avait également beaucoup de concurrence moderne qui rendrait difficile de se démarquer. Pourtant, la différence dans les visuels et le gameplay était remarquable. En seulement 16 ans, Deus Ex avait incroyablement changé et était toujours un excellent jeu.

Thief: The Dark Project (1998) contre Thief (2014)

Thief: The Dark Project était un chef-dœuvre indéniable lors de sa sortie en 1998. Là où de nombreux jeux à lépoque étaient tous consacrés à la violence et à laction face à face, le premier jeu de la franchise était plutôt un jeu furtif au rythme lent. Un jeu qui a récompensé la patience et un pied tranquille. Nous avons adoré Thief de la même manière que nous avions Deus Ex.

Des années plus tard, la série a été redémarrée en tant que "Thief" et bien que le nouveau jeu ait fait un bon travail en étant fidèle à loriginal et aux meilleurs éléments de celui-ci, il a toujours été accueilli tiède. Nous avons certainement trouvé le redémarrage agréable, mais rien de spécial pour nous faire sauter les chaussettes. Cela dit, il avait définitivement lair bien meilleur que loriginal.

Medal of Honor (1999) vs Medal of Honor Above and Beyond (2020)

Avant que Call of Duty ne prenne dassaut le monde, Medal of Honor était le jeu de tir de la Seconde Guerre mondiale que tout le monde aimait. Le premier jeu lancé sur PlayStation et Medal of Honor Allied Assault est également apparu sur PC à peu près au même moment. Ces jeux ont déclenché une histoire damour avec les jeux de la Seconde Guerre mondiale qui se poursuivraient pendant des années.

Des années plus tard, Medal of Honor est entré dans lère moderne, mais na pas réussi à susciter le même intérêt que Call of Duty lorsque cette franchise a fait de même. Le studio a fermé et cela ressemblait à la fin. Puis, comme Half-Life, Medal of Honor renaît en VR avec Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. Un titre exclusif en VR qui ressemble beaucoup aux jeux originaux et qui vous remplira de nostalgie si vous avez la chance dy jouer. Il y a quelque chose dincroyable à jouer à ce jeu en VR, bien quil ait surtout été accueilli par les masses, ce qui est dommage.

