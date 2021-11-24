Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Les soldes du Black Friday sont le plus grand événement de magasinage de lannée - non seulement cest la saison des vacances, mais il y a aussi des remises importantes chez une gamme complète de détaillants, à la fois en magasin et en ligne.

Nous voyons déjà arriver les offres du Black Friday, Amazon comme Amazon organisant des ventes anticipées du Black Friday. Il y aura peut-être des prix moins chers à lavenir, mais il y a déjà des remises importantes.

Nous garderons une trace de toutes les offres en ligne dans une gamme de magasins, vous pouvez donc être sûr que vous pourrez faire cette bonne affaire le Black Friday.

On this page we'll round up the deals by category - by games, laptops, fitness trackers, and so on. We'll also round up Apple deals, Lego deals, and just about everything that's legitimately a good bargain. We'll be updating this specific guide with highlighted deals across retailers and brands as they go live both on Black Friday and throughout Cyber Monday weekend.

Amazon devices | Apple Watch deals | Bluetooth speakers | Chromebooks | Headphones | Fitness trackers | Laptops | Smartphones | Tablet and Kindle | TV

Echo Show 5 (2e génération) - économisez 40 $ Il y a une remise de 47% sur lEcho Show 5. Il sagit de la version la plus récente, offrant Alexa sur un appareil compact idéal pour les bureaux ou le chevet. Maintenant seulement 44,99 $. Voir l'offre

Echo (4e génération) - économisez 40 $ LAmazon Echo a une réduction de prix de 40% pour ce grand haut-parleur Alexa. Cest bien connecté, ça sonne bien et cest aussi abordable. Maintenant seulement 59,99 $ sur Amazon. Voir l'offre

Fire TV Stick 4K - économisez 25 $ Le Fire TV Stick 4K dAmazon est idéal pour la 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos - et laccès à des services comme Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ et Apple TV+. La commande vocale Alexa le rend facile à utiliser. Cest maintenant seulement 24,99 $. Voir l'offre

On this page we'll round up the deals by category - by games, laptops, fitness trackers, and so on. We'll also round up Apple deals, Lego deals, and just about everything that's legitimately a good bargain. We'll be updating this specific guide with highlighted deals across retailers and brands as they go live both on Black Friday and throughout Cyber Monday weekend.

To help you find what you're looking for, just hit the links below and you'll jump to the right section.

Amazon devices | Apple Watch deals | Bluetooth speakers | Chromebooks | Headphones | Fitness trackers | Laptops | Smartphones | Tablet and Kindle | TV | Xbox | Playstation

On this page we'll round up the deals by category - by games, laptops, fitness trackers, and so on. We'll also round up Apple deals, Lego deals, and just about everything that's legitimately a good bargain. We'll be updating this specific guide with highlighted deals across retailers and brands as they go live both on Black Friday and throughout Cyber Monday weekend.

To help you find what you're looking for, just hit the links below and you'll jump to the right section.

Amazon devices | Apple Watch deals | Bluetooth speakers | Chromebooks | Headphones | Fitness trackers | Laptops | Smartphones | Tablet and Kindle | TV | Xbox | Playstation

On this page we'll round up the deals by category - by games, laptops, fitness trackers, and so on. We'll also round up Apple deals, Lego deals, and just about everything that's legitimately a good bargain. We'll be updating this specific guide with highlighted deals across retailers and brands as they go live both on Black Friday and throughout Cyber Monday weekend.

To help you find what you're looking for, just hit the links below and you'll jump to the right section.

Amazon devices | Apple Watch deals | Bluetooth speakers | Chromebooks | Headphones | Fitness trackers | Laptops | Smartphones | Tablet and Kindle | TV | Xbox | Playstation

On this page we'll round up the deals by category - by games, laptops, fitness trackers, and so on. We'll also round up Apple deals, Lego deals, and just about everything that's legitimately a good bargain. We'll be updating this specific guide with highlighted deals across retailers and brands as they go live both on Black Friday and throughout Cyber Monday weekend.

To help you find what you're looking for, just hit the links below and you'll jump to the right section.

Amazon devices | Apple Watch deals | Bluetooth speakers | Chromebooks | Headphones | Fitness trackers | Laptops | Smartphones | Tablet and Kindle | TV | Xbox | Playstation

On this page we'll round up the deals by category - by games, laptops, fitness trackers, and so on. We'll also round up Apple deals, Lego deals, and just about everything that's legitimately a good bargain. We'll be updating this specific guide with highlighted deals across retailers and brands as they go live both on Black Friday and throughout Cyber Monday weekend.

To help you find what you're looking for, just hit the links below and you'll jump to the right section.

Amazon devices | Apple Watch deals | Bluetooth speakers | Chromebooks | Headphones | Fitness trackers | Laptops | Smartphones | Tablet and Kindle | TV | Xbox | Playstation

On this page we'll round up the deals by category - by games, laptops, fitness trackers, and so on. We'll also round up Apple deals, Lego deals, and just about everything that's legitimately a good bargain. We'll be updating this specific guide with highlighted deals across retailers and brands as they go live both on Black Friday and throughout Cyber Monday weekend.

To help you find what you're looking for, just hit the links below and you'll jump to the right section.

Amazon devices | Apple Watch deals | Bluetooth speakers | Chromebooks | Headphones | Fitness trackers | Laptops | Smartphones | Tablet and Kindle | TV | Xbox | Playstation

On this page we'll round up the deals by category - by games, laptops, fitness trackers, and so on. We'll also round up Apple deals, Lego deals, and just about everything that's legitimately a good bargain. We'll be updating this specific guide with highlighted deals across retailers and brands as they go live both on Black Friday and throughout Cyber Monday weekend.

To help you find what you're looking for, just hit the links below and you'll jump to the right section.

Amazon devices | Apple Watch deals | Bluetooth speakers | Chromebooks | Headphones | Fitness trackers | Laptops | Smartphones | Tablet and Kindle | TV | Xbox | Playstation

On this page we'll round up the deals by category - by games, laptops, fitness trackers, and so on. We'll also round up Apple deals, Lego deals, and just about everything that's legitimately a good bargain. We'll be updating this specific guide with highlighted deals across retailers and brands as they go live both on Black Friday and throughout Cyber Monday weekend.

To help you find what you're looking for, just hit the links below and you'll jump to the right section.

Amazon devices | Apple Watch deals | Bluetooth speakers | Chromebooks | Headphones | Fitness trackers | Laptops | Smartphones | Tablet and Kindle | TV | Xbox | Playstation

Fire TV Stick 4K Max - économisez 20 $ Le meilleur Fire TV Stick dAmazon est le 4K Max, introduit en 2021, il est plus puissant et plus rapide que le TV Stick 4K et vaut la peine dêtre choisi. Cest maintenant seulement 34,99 $. Voir l'offre

Here are quick links straight to the sales hubs of the top retailers:

Here are quick links straight to the sales hubs of the top retailers:

Here are quick links straight to the sales hubs of the top retailers:

Here are quick links straight to the sales hubs of the top retailers:

Fire TV Stick Lite - seulement 17,99 $ ! Le Fire TV Stick Lite est lappareil dentrée de gamme dAmazon, offrant 1080p et sans les commandes du téléviseur. Cest idéal pour les téléviseurs de chambre à coucher ou plus petits, avec cette économie de 12 $ qui le ramène à 17,99 $. Voir l'offre

On this page we'll round up the deals by category - by games, laptops, fitness trackers, and so on. We'll also round up Apple deals, Lego deals, and just about everything that's legitimately a good bargain. We'll be updating this specific guide with highlighted deals across retailers and brands as they go live both on Black Friday and throughout Cyber Monday weekend.

To help you find what you're looking for, just hit the links below and you'll jump to the right section.

Amazon devices | Apple Watch deals | Bluetooth speakers | Chromebooks | Headphones | Fitness trackers | Laptops | Smartphones | Tablet and Kindle | TV | Xbox | Playstation

On this page we'll round up the deals by category - by games, laptops, fitness trackers, and so on. We'll also round up Apple deals, Lego deals, and just about everything that's legitimately a good bargain. We'll be updating this specific guide with highlighted deals across retailers and brands as they go live both on Black Friday and throughout Cyber Monday weekend.

To help you find what you're looking for, just hit the links below and you'll jump to the right section.

Amazon devices | Apple Watch deals | Bluetooth speakers | Chromebooks | Headphones | Fitness trackers | Laptops | Smartphones | Tablet and Kindle | TV | Xbox | Playstation

On this page we'll round up the deals by category - by games, laptops, fitness trackers, and so on. We'll also round up Apple deals, Lego deals, and just about everything that's legitimately a good bargain. We'll be updating this specific guide with highlighted deals across retailers and brands as they go live both on Black Friday and throughout Cyber Monday weekend.

To help you find what you're looking for, just hit the links below and you'll jump to the right section.

Amazon devices | Apple Watch deals | Bluetooth speakers | Chromebooks | Headphones | Fitness trackers | Laptops | Smartphones | Tablet and Kindle | TV | Xbox | Playstation

On this page we'll round up the deals by category - by games, laptops, fitness trackers, and so on. We'll also round up Apple deals, Lego deals, and just about everything that's legitimately a good bargain. We'll be updating this specific guide with highlighted deals across retailers and brands as they go live both on Black Friday and throughout Cyber Monday weekend.

To help you find what you're looking for, just hit the links below and you'll jump to the right section.

Amazon devices | Apple Watch deals | Bluetooth speakers | Chromebooks | Headphones | Fitness trackers | Laptops | Smartphones | Tablet and Kindle | TV | Xbox | Playstation

Apple Watch SE - économisez 60 $ LApple Watch SE est le milieu de la gamme Apple Watch se situant entre la série 3 et la série 7. Les modèles 40 mm et 44 mm sont à prix réduit pour le Black Friday, ainsi que les modèles édition Nike. Le modèle 40 mm coûte 219 $ au lieu de 279 $ , tandis que le 44 mm coûte 249 $ au lieu de 309 $. Un vol absolu. Voir l'offre

Apple Watch série 3 - seulement 169 $ LApple Watch Series 3 est toujours une excellente montre connectée et le moyen le plus abordable dobtenir une Apple Watch. Cest seulement 169 $ chez Walmart. Voir l'offre

Apple Watch Series 5 - économisez 290 $ LApple Watch Series 5 de 40 mm avec GPS et cellulaire, portant un boîtier en acier inoxydable avec une boucle milanaise assortie - et une remise de 39 %. Cest maintenant 459 $. Voir l'offre

On this page we'll round up the deals by category - by games, laptops, fitness trackers, and so on. We'll also round up Apple deals, Lego deals, and just about everything that's legitimately a good bargain. We'll be updating this specific guide with highlighted deals across retailers and brands as they go live both on Black Friday and throughout Cyber Monday weekend.

To help you find what you're looking for, just hit the links below and you'll jump to the right section.

Amazon devices | Apple Watch deals | Bluetooth speakers | Chromebooks | Headphones | Fitness trackers | Laptops | Smartphones | Tablet and Kindle | TV | Xbox | Playstation

On this page we'll round up the deals by category - by games, laptops, fitness trackers, and so on. We'll also round up Apple deals, Lego deals, and just about everything that's legitimately a good bargain. We'll be updating this specific guide with highlighted deals across retailers and brands as they go live both on Black Friday and throughout Cyber Monday weekend.

To help you find what you're looking for, just hit the links below and you'll jump to the right section.

Amazon devices | Apple Watch deals | Bluetooth speakers | Chromebooks | Headphones | Fitness trackers | Laptops | Smartphones | Tablet and Kindle | TV | Xbox | Playstation

Sony WH-1000XM4 - maintenant 248 $ Il y a une saine économie de 29% sur ces écouteurs primés sur Amazon. Ils offrent une suppression du bruit de pointe et des performances exceptionnelles - ce sont les écouteurs dans lesquels il faut être vu. Voir l'offre

Jabra Elite 85t - économisez 80 $ Les Jabra Elite 85t sont dexcellents écouteurs avec une suppression active du bruit incroyable. Associé à un son exceptionnel, il y a une bonne économie de 80 $, ils sont donc à 149,99 $ sur Amazon. Voir l'offre

Sony WF-1000XM4 - économisez 30 $ Les écouteurs primés WF-1000XM4 de Sony offrent une suppression du bruit exceptionnelle et dexcellentes performances. Ils sont maintenant à 248 $ sur Amazon. Voir l'offre

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro - économisez 205 $ La Fenix 6 Pro est une montre de fitness haut de gamme avec protection pour les utilisateurs extérieurs. Cest un appareil phare, mais maintenant seulement 445 $ sur Amazon. Voir l'offre

Fitbit Luxe - économisez 50 $ Le dernier tracker de Fitbit est un peu plus raffiné que les versions précédentes et il peut orner votre poignet pour moins cher avec cette remise de 33% - maintenant seulement 99,95 $ sur Amazon. Voir l'offre

Garmin Forerunner 245 Musique - économisez 100 $ Le Garmin Forerunner 245 Music est un excellent choix pour les coureurs et les fans de fitness qui souhaitent emporter de la musique, prenant en charge Spotify, Amazon Music et plus encore. Maintenant, cest seulement 249 $. Voir l'offre

Fitbit Charge 5 - économisez 50 $ Le Fitbit Charge 5 est le dernier appareil de Fitbit et un excellent à cela, avec un GPS intégré, un superbe design et un suivi dactivité brillant. À 129,95 $ au lieu de 179,95 $, cest un bon prix pour cet appareil. Voir l'offre

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go - seulement 549 $ Le magnifique Surface Laptop Go de Microsoft a lair et limpression quil devrait coûter le double du prix demandé. Très léger avec seulement 1,1 kg, mais apporte toujours une grande autonomie et des performances solides grâce à son processeur Core i5. Un excellent achat à 549 $. Voir l'offre

Ordinateur portable de jeu Asus TUF 17,3 pouces - seulement 679,99 $ Avec un écran géant de 17,3 pouces fonctionnant à 1080p 144 Hz, cet ordinateur portable Asus TUF est une excellente option pour les titres desports comme CSGO. Le RTX 3050 alimentera facilement des jeux moins exigeants graphiquement, vous devrez peut-être baisser certains paramètres en ce qui concerne les titres AAA. Un excellent achat à seulement 679,99 $. Voir l'offre

Razer Blade 15 Advanced - économisez 800 $ Nous adorons le Razer Blade 15, cest lun des ordinateurs portables de jeu les mieux construits que lon puisse acheter. Celui-ci est un peu plus puissant avec un RTX 3070, un processeur Core i7 et 16 Go de RAM - plus que suffisamment puissant pour parcourir les derniers titres AAA. Avec 800 $ de réduction, cest une véritable aubaine à 1 799,99 $. Voir l'offre

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - économisez 150 $ Ce téléphone pliable de poche de Samsung bénéficie dune remise de 14%, vous pouvez donc économiser de largent et obtenir lun des téléphones les plus recherchés de 2021. Il sagit du modèle 128 Go. Cest maintenant 849,99 $ sur Amazon.

Voir l'offre

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 - économisez 300 $ Le grand téléphone pliable de Samsung offre le summum de la polyvalence, souvrant sur un énorme écran interne. Il sagit de la version 256 Go et elle est réduite à 1499,99 $ sur Amazon. Voir l'offre

OnePlus 9 Pro - économisez 269 $ Il y a une économie de 25% sur le téléphone phare de OnePlus pour 2021, le 9 Pro. Cest rapide, avec un excellent logiciel Oxygen OS sur Android. Cest maintenant seulement 799,99 $. Voir l'offre

OnePlus Nord N200 - économisez 40 $ Le OnePlus Nord est un appareil OnePlus abordable, mais il saccroche toujours à lécran 6,49 pouces à 90 Hz et dispose dune énorme batterie. Cest maintenant seulement 199,99 $. Voir l'offre

Amazon Fire HD 10 - Économisez 75 $ La plus grande et la meilleure tablette dApple a été rafraîchie en 2021, et la Fire HD 10 est un excellent choix pour regarder la télévision et des films. Cette énorme réduction de 50 % en fait une excellente option pour le Black Friday, à seulement 74,99 $. Voir l'offre

Fire HD 8 Plus - Économisez 50 $ Si vous voulez une tablette plus petite mais toujours de grande qualité et un excellent écran, choisir la Fire HD 8 pourrait être la solution parfaite - ce modèle a beaucoup de stockage. Vous pouvez le récupérer pour seulement 99,99 $. Voir l'offre

Téléviseur LED Sony X90J Le Sony X90J est un téléviseur LED à matrice complète haut de gamme, offrant 120 Hz et prenant en charge les dernières normes de jeu et HDR. Cest un excellent téléviseur, disponible dans les tailles 50, 55, 65 et 75 pouces - avec des remises générales sur Amazon. Le 50 pouces est maintenant à 898 $. Voir l'offre

Téléviseur LG OLED C1 - économisez jusquà 28% LOLED C1 de LG est lun des téléviseurs les plus recherchés de 2021, offrant des performances exceptionnelles et une qualité exceptionnelle, tout en prenant en charge les dernières normes de jeu. Cest une excellente mise à niveau de la télévision, avec des remises sur les tailles 48, 55, 65, 77 et 83 pouces sur Amazon. Voir l'offre

Samsung QN90A - économisez plus de 500 $ La dernière technologie Samsung QLED offre une superbe diffusion 4K HDR à partir de ce téléviseur intelligent. Il y a même Alexa intégré dans ce modèle 2021. Des remises dans toutes les tailles, avec le 55 pouces à 1 297,99 $ - une remise de 28 %. Voir l'offre

