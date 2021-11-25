Obtenez la webcam Razer Kiyo Pro à son prix le plus bas ce Black Friday

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Pour aider les millions de personnes travaillant à domicile et en visioconférence au quotidien, Razer a introduit début 2021 une webcam appelée Kiyo Pro. Maintenant, cette même webcam est disponible avec une remise importante pour le Black Friday, ce qui la rend non seulement plus abordable, mais aussi son prix le plus bas jamais enregistré.

Le Razer Kiyo Pro nest pas en reste non plus. Il sagit dun appareil photo de 2,1 mégapixels qui peut capturer des séquences 1080p jusquà 60 images par seconde (ou jusquà 30 images par seconde en mode HDR).

Razer Kiyo Pro - économisez 111 £/100 $ Le Kiyo Pro regorge de fonctionnalités qui ne manqueront pas de plaire. Une excellente mise à niveau pour votre bureau à domicile ou votre espace de jeu. Voir l'offre

The Kiyo Pro works with Razer's Synapse software, allowing you to adjust the field of view between 103, 90, and 80 degrees. Other features include a privacy cover and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The only thing it's missing, in our opinion, is a built-in ring light. But Razer makes it seem like the camera's Sony 1/2.8-inch IMX327 sensor is well suited for dim lighting.

The Kiyo Pro usually costs $200, which is $100 more than the standard Kiyo. But now it's nicely discount it's much more appealing.

It isn't exactly cheap for a webcam that doesn't support a built-in light or even 4K video capture and Windows Hello. It is a Razer product, however, so we suspect it'll still be one of the more in-demand, premium webcams available.

For a closer look at the best webcams on the market for video calls, check out Pocket-lint's guide here. There is a lot of competition out there to consider, including options from well-established players such as Logitech and Microsoft.