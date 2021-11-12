Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Les soldes davant Noël sont arrivées - et cela signifie quil existe de superbes offres sur les cartes microSD et SD pour les smartphones Android, les appareils photo ou la Nintendo Switch.

Le Black Friday tombera le 26 novembre 2021, suivi du Cyber Monday le 29 novembre. Pour obtenir les meilleures offres, vous devez déterminer ce que vous recherchez et garder un œil sur les prix à partir de novembre.

Best US Black Friday SD card deals

Carte microSD Nintendo SanDisk 128 Go - seulement 21,25 $ Si vous recherchez un partenaire Switch parfait, quoi de mieux quune carte SD officielle sous licence Nintendo de SanDisk ? Cet emblème Mushroom, fini en rouge, est dune couleur rouge attrayante, offre 128 Go de stockage et est également à un prix avantageux, avec 39% de réduction sur le prix demandé dorigine. Voir l'offre

Carte SD PNY Pro Elite 256 Go - seulement 34,99 $ Vous cherchez une carte SD pleine grandeur à un prix décent ? La carte Pro Elite PNY est une carte UHS-I à vitesse décente qui prendra en charge la vidéo HD sans problème. Il bénéficie également dune réduction de 19%, ce qui rend son prix demandé très raisonnable pour une carte de 256 Go. Voir l'offre

Best UK Black Friday SD card deals

Carte microSD Nintendo SanDisk 128 Go - seulement 19,99 £ Si vous recherchez un partenaire Switch parfait, quoi de mieux quune carte SD officielle sous licence Nintendo de SanDisk ? Cet emblème Mushroom offre 128 Go de stockage et est également un prix avantageux, avec 51% de réduction sur le prix demandé dorigine. Voir l'offre

Carte SD SanDisk Extreme Pro 128 Go - seulement 23,49 £ Vous cherchez une carte SD pleine grandeur ? Ce SanDisk Extreme Pro a 45% de réduction sur le prix demandé habituel. Idéal à insérer dans votre appareil photo numérique pour capturer des piles dimages ou de vidéos HD. Voir l'offre

Carte SD SanDisk Extreme Pro 512 Go - économisez 51% Si vous voulez dénormes quantités despace de stockage sur une seule carte, cette carte SD pleine taille dun demi-téraoctet est un excellent prix - à moins de la moitié du prix - ce qui porte son prix à 127,29 £. Voir l'offre

Why you need a microSD card

Considering most modern Android smartphones, digital cameras and the Nintendo Switch require a multimedia card for storage expansion, with the last of those nigh-on demanding one to play anything but the smallest of indie games, it's a good idea to get a card in order to make the most of your devices.

A triple-A Switch game, for example, takes up between 5GB and 25GB of storage space, so getting your hands on a 128GB card means you can store more than 20 extra games. If you already own a Nintendo Switch you'll know exactly how frustrating it can be to archive a game (uninstall it) just to play another.

One of the most important things to note is the speed - cards that boast speeds of 100Mb/s (V30) and above are ideal for Switch gaming, although you can opt for something a little slower if you don't mind longer loading times.

That V30 speed is also fine for HD video capture, with the faster speeds (from V60/V90 UHS-II card types) aimed at vloggers and enthusiast videographers. The V90 cards cost a lot more money, but are much faster, designed for 4K or even 8K video capture at high bitrates - so most people won't need those unless for specific tasks.

A final word of warning: stick to the known brands when it comes to buying a card. Lexar, SanDisk, Samsung, Kingston, Panasonic, PNY are the most prominent and reliable. We've heard many a story about apparent knock-off cards in the market - those with naff names, typically - that offer far less storage capacity and/or speed when they arrive. We'll only highlight reliable sources in our deals.