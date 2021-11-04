Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Le meilleur casque antibruit de Sony, le WH-1000XM4, est disponible à un prix inférieur cette semaine dans les premières ventes du Black Friday .

Bien quil sagisse du dernier modèle des écouteurs phares les plus renommés de la société, vous pouvez les obtenir maintenant à moins de 250 $. La famille découteurs 1000X a été extrêmement populaire, remportant des prix et continuant à garder une longueur davance sur la concurrence.

Économisez plus de 100 $ sur le Sony WH-1000XM4 Vous constaterez que le 1000XM4 coûte 349,99 $ 248 $, ce qui représente une remise de 29% sur le prix de détail habituel. Ce sont des écouteurs de pointe, réputés pour leur suppression du bruit. Voir l'offre

For the past few years, the WH-1000X range has been lauded as the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, offering great sound, advanced ANC and awesome battery life.

The fourth-gen offers up to 30 hours of music playback from a full charge, plus wearing detection pauses playback automatically when the headphones are removed.

As well as that, they have multi-device pairing and an easy-switch button so you can quickly move between paired devices, for instance, if you need to accept a call or video conference on your laptop while connected to your phone.

One of the great things about Sony headphones is that the smartphone app allows you to adjust a lot of the settings to match your own preferences. Whether that's adjusting the EQ, using spatial audio to make the audio seem more like it's around you rather than being pumped into your ears, or just adjusting the sensitivity of the noise cancelling.

