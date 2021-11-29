Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Il existe une multitude de véritables écouteurs sans fil parmi lesquels vous pouvez choisir, mais Samsung a fabriqué plus dune paire vraiment impressionnante au cours des deux dernières années.

Désormais, ses deux dernières sorties bénéficient de réductions intéressantes sur les offres Cyber Monday et Black Friday qui valent la peine dêtre envisagées.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live - économisez jusquà 50 % Les Galaxy Buds Live font partie des écouteurs les plus uniques que nous ayons testés et bénéficient désormais dune remise très intéressante, ce qui signifie que vous pouvez les obtenir pour 99,99 $ ou 88,90 £. Voir l'offre

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ - économisez jusquà 43% Cest un excellent pari si vous voulez quelque chose qui sadapte un peu plus traditionnellement, et bien quils naient pas de suppression du bruit, lajustement intra-auriculaire plus standard compense largement cela et est réduit à 99,99 $ ou 107 £. Voir l'offre

What's so good about Samsung's headphones? For one thing, they've got a very particular bean-like shape of the Live that's actually really comfortable to wear for long periods. That reflective coating also makes them really nice to look at, although we'd still opt for the black colour if possible. Noise-cancelling and a wirelessly-charging case round out the package impressively.

If you want to cut your costs slightly, though, and get a more traditional design, you should check out the slightly older Galaxy Buds+, which are really comfortable and sound great, plus benefit from tight integration with Samsung's phones if you have one.

Either way, you'll be getting a really solid pair of earbuds that are great for everyday use, and in the case of the Buds Live also great for workouts.

There's more Samsung Bud deals around, such as 20 per cent off the Buds 2 and 25 off the Buds Pro.

