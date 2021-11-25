Obtenez le fantastique Astro A50 à son prix le plus bas aujourdhui

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - LAstro A50 sans fil est lun de nos casques de jeu préférés grâce à un excellent mélange de bon son, de confort et de commodité.

Il sagit dun casque haut de gamme avec des fonctionnalités adaptées, notamment une connexion sans fil 2,4 GHz, une station de base de chargement brillante, des oreillettes extrêmement confortables, un son Dolby et des options dentrée et de sortie optiques et 3,5 mm.

Tout cela a cependant un prix. Habituellement, lAstro A50 sans fil vous coûtera 300 £. Ce Black Friday, cependant, a été bien réduit avec 100 £ retirés.

If the Astro A50 is still a bit too rich for your blood, then not to worry as there are other deals on Astro Gaming products worth a look too. You can see the whole range in both the US and UK here:

These deals include offers on Astro's wired range too, with headsets that work on PC and console too.

Astro Gaming A40 TR-X - économisez 40 £/50 $ Bien que la remise ne soit peut-être pas aussi importante, cest toujours une bonne affaire sur un autre casque fantastique. Si les câbles ne vous dérangent pas, lAstro A40 vaut le détour. Voir l'offre