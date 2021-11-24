Lexcellent casque de jeu G Pro X de Logitech est à 48% de réduction pour le Black Friday

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Il existe quelques casques de jeu sélectionnés que nous utilisons depuis des années et dont nous ne nous lassons jamais, et le Logitech G Pro X fait partie de cette catégorie. Cest un casque filaire de la plus haute qualité.

Maintenant, pour le Black Friday, Amazon a également obtenu un accord absolu qui lui a permis de réduire de plus de 50 £ son prix et de le ramener à son plus bas niveau jamais enregistré.

We consider the G Pro X good value even at its full regular price of £109.99, so don't sleep on this one as we can't find any evidence of it ever hitting a lower mark (at least when you're buying it new).

The package comes with everything you need to get going, including a removable microphone, a nice carrying bag for storage and even a second set of earpads in velour in case leatherette default pads aren't to your taste or comfort.

Pocket-lint plante 1 000 arbres supplémentaires avec Resideo Par Stuart Miles · 24 Novembre 2021

We've got a few more deals to showcase on Logitech gaming products, too, so you can check those out here if you're hungry for more.

We consider the G Pro X good value even at its full regular price of £109.99, so don't sleep on this one as we can't find any evidence of it ever hitting a lower mark (at least when you're buying it new).

The package comes with everything you need to get going, including a removable microphone, a nice carrying bag for storage and even a second set of earpads in velour in case leatherette default pads aren't to your taste or comfort.

We've got a few more deals to showcase on Logitech gaming products, too, so you can check those out here if you're hungry for more.