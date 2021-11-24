Pocket-lint est pris en charge par ses lecteurs. Lorsque vous achetez via des liens sur notre site, nous pouvons gagner une commission daffiliation. Apprendre encore plus

  1. Accueil
  2. Écouteurs
  3. Écouteur actualites
  4. Logitech écouteur actualites

Lexcellent casque de jeu G Pro X de Logitech est à 48% de réduction pour le Black Friday

Author image, Éditeur collaborateur · ·
Achats Un article axé sur le shopping, qu'il s'agisse d'une offre ou d'une offre spécifique. Pocket-lint peut obtenir une petite prime en retour si vous achetez quelque chose.
Pocket-lint Lexcellent casque de jeu G Pro X de Logitech est à 48% de réduction pour le Black Friday
The Trust Project Pourquoi vous pouvez faire confiance à Pocket-lint

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Il existe quelques casques de jeu sélectionnés que nous utilisons depuis des années et dont nous ne nous lassons jamais, et le Logitech G Pro X fait partie de cette catégorie. Cest un casque filaire de la plus haute qualité.

Maintenant, pour le Black Friday, Amazon a également obtenu un accord absolu qui lui a permis de réduire de plus de 50 £ son prix et de le ramener à son plus bas niveau jamais enregistré.

Logitech G Pro X - économisez 52,59 £, maintenant 57,40 £

Logitech G Pro X - économisez 52,59 £, maintenant 57,40 £

Vous pouvez vous procurer le casque à 48% de réduction, pour un prix franchement idiot - il fera exploser presque tout ce que vous pouvez trouver hors de leau à ce niveau.

We consider the G Pro X good value even at its full regular price of £109.99, so don't sleep on this one as we can't find any evidence of it ever hitting a lower mark (at least when you're buying it new).

The package comes with everything you need to get going, including a removable microphone, a nice carrying bag for storage and even a second set of earpads in velour in case leatherette default pads aren't to your taste or comfort.

Pocket-lint plante 1 000 arbres supplémentaires avec Resideo
Pocket-lint plante 1 000 arbres supplémentaires avec Resideo Par Stuart Miles ·

We've got a few more deals to showcase on Logitech gaming products, too, so you can check those out here if you're hungry for more.

We consider the G Pro X good value even at its full regular price of £109.99, so don't sleep on this one as we can't find any evidence of it ever hitting a lower mark (at least when you're buying it new).

The package comes with everything you need to get going, including a removable microphone, a nice carrying bag for storage and even a second set of earpads in velour in case leatherette default pads aren't to your taste or comfort.

We've got a few more deals to showcase on Logitech gaming products, too, so you can check those out here if you're hungry for more.

More early Black Friday UK deals

More early Black Friday UK deals

Écrit par Max Freeman-Mills. Publié à lorigine le 24 Novembre 2021.
Recommandé pour vous
Lexcellent casque de jeu G Pro X de Logitech est à 48% de réduction pour le Black Friday
Lexcellent casque de jeu G Pro X de Logitech est à 48% de réduction pour le Black Friday Par Max Freeman-Mills ·
Les écouteurs Bose QuietComfort 35 II sont à 40 % de réduction au début du Black Friday
Les écouteurs Bose QuietComfort 35 II sont à 40 % de réduction au début du Black Friday Par Conor Allison ·
Les casques de jeu dHyperX ont tout un tas doffres pour le Black Friday en cours
Les casques de jeu dHyperX ont tout un tas doffres pour le Black Friday en cours Par Max Freeman-Mills ·