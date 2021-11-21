Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Nous sommes sûrs que vous avez déjà entendu, mais les remises du Black Friday ont commencé, et à partir daujourdhui, vous pouvez économiser gros sur plusieurs des modèles de casques les plus populaires de Beats. Que vous recherchiez des écouteurs supra-auriculaires, supra-auriculaires ou dentraînement, il y en a pour tous les goûts sur Amazon cette semaine.

Pour la semaine prochaine, vous trouverez les Beats Studio 3 Wireless, Beats Solo Pro et Beats Powerbeats Pro tous à prix réduit et disponibles à un prix exceptionnel.

Beats Solo Pro - économisez 140 £ La série Solo est la série de produits la plus populaire de Beats, et le Solo Pro ajoute une touche de design premium et un ANC. Pour cette semaine, ils sont à moins de la moitié de leur prix dorigine. Disponible maintenant pour 129 £. Voir l'offre

When Beats launched the Solo Pro, it ditched the shiny rattly plastic of the previous generation and switched it out for a premium aluminium band coated in a matte finished plastic.

It wasn't just nicer looking than the Solo 3, but better made and included brand new drivers, the H1 chip for iCloud cross-device pairing and quick connect. Plus, they got the same advanced ANC that constantly adapts in real-time that the AirPods Pro and other Apple/Beats ANC headphones have. What's more, they sounded much better.

Beats Powerbeats Pro - économisez 80 £ Les Powerbeats Pro - dans notre esprit - sont les meilleurs véritables écouteurs sans fil pour sentraîner ou courir. Pour le Black Friday, vous pouvez les trouver à un prix avantageux. Maintenant seulement 139 £. Voir l'offre

Powerbeats Pro was Beats' first true wireless pair of earphones and was clear in its intent to be the ultimate pair of workout and exercise earphones from the beginning. They're comfortable to wear for long periods, are sweat and weather resistant, feature great sound, and can last for up to 9 hours before needing to be put back in their case for charging.

Beats Studio 3 sans fil - À moitié prix La gamme Studio de Beats na pas beaucoup changé en quelques années, et son Studio 3 Wireless était sa première paire de canettes ANC. A ce prix, ils restent un excellent achat. Maintenant disponible pour 149,99 £. Voir l'offre

Beats Studio 3 feels like it's been around for ages, and that's because it has been. Still, despite now being a few years old they're still a very comfortable and convenient pair of over-ear headphones with great sound and great noise-cancelling. Plus, the battery life is fantastic.

Of course, Beats aren't the only headphones you can get early discounts on for 2021's Black Friday shopping event, there are plenty of others too. Ranging from Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 to Bose's QuietComfort Buds and Jabra's popular Elite series.

For those and more, check out our guide to the best deals on over-ear and in-ear headphones. We're constantly checking and updating with the best deals we find, so you don't have to.

