Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Les ventes du Black Friday sont maintenant bien engagées, avec des offres apparaissant sur toutes sortes darticles - y compris cette offre sur un abonnement Microsoft 365 et McAfee.

Cette offre comprend McAfee Total Protection 2022, ce pourrait donc être tout le logiciel dont vous avez besoin.

Famille Microsoft 365 - économisez 73% Microsoft 365 pour jusquà 6 utilisateurs, donnant accès aux applications Office sur plusieurs appareils et McAfee Total Protection. Maintenant 48,99 £. Voir l'offre

For a limited time you can get a reduced subscription to Microsoft 365, giving access for up to 6 users across multiple devices and ensuring you always have access to the latest apps from Microsoft - like Word and Excel. This is for 15 months of access.

This is bundled in with McAfee Total Protection for 12 months, giving you virus and malware protection, as well as offering a password manager for complete protection for your devices.

Meilleur VPN 2021 : Les 10 meilleures offres VPN aux États-Unis et au Royaume-Uni Par Roland Moore-Colyer · 21 Novembre 2021

It's only available until the end of the day, however, so if you want it, you'll have to be quick.