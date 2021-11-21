Pocket-lint est pris en charge par ses lecteurs. Lorsque vous achetez via des liens sur notre site, nous pouvons gagner une commission daffiliation. Apprendre encore plus

  1. Accueil
  2. Applications
  3. Application actualites
  4. Microsoft application actualites

Laccord Microsoft 365 et McAfee pourrait vous faire économiser 135 £ sur cet abonnement

Author image, Editor · ·
Achats Un article axé sur le shopping, qu'il s'agisse d'une offre ou d'une offre spécifique. Pocket-lint peut obtenir une petite prime en retour si vous achetez quelque chose.
Microsoft Laccord Microsoft 365 et McAfee pourrait vous faire économiser 135 £ sur cet abonnement
The Trust Project Pourquoi vous pouvez faire confiance à Pocket-lint

Cette page a été traduite en utilisant l'IA et l'apprentissage automatique.

(Pocket-lint) - Les ventes du Black Friday sont maintenant bien engagées, avec des offres apparaissant sur toutes sortes darticles - y compris cette offre sur un abonnement Microsoft 365 et McAfee.

Cette offre comprend McAfee Total Protection 2022, ce pourrait donc être tout le logiciel dont vous avez besoin.

Famille Microsoft 365 - économisez 73%

Famille Microsoft 365 - économisez 73%

Microsoft 365 pour jusquà 6 utilisateurs, donnant accès aux applications Office sur plusieurs appareils et McAfee Total Protection. Maintenant 48,99 £.

For a limited time you can get a reduced subscription to Microsoft 365, giving access for up to 6 users across multiple devices and ensuring you always have access to the latest apps from Microsoft - like Word and Excel. This is for 15 months of access.

This is bundled in with McAfee Total Protection for 12 months, giving you virus and malware protection, as well as offering a password manager for complete protection for your devices.

Meilleur VPN 2021 : Les 10 meilleures offres VPN aux États-Unis et au Royaume-Uni
Meilleur VPN 2021 : Les 10 meilleures offres VPN aux États-Unis et au Royaume-Uni Par Roland Moore-Colyer ·

It's only available until the end of the day, however, so if you want it, you'll have to be quick.

More Black Friday deals

Écrit par Chris Hall. Publié à lorigine le 21 Novembre 2021.
Recommandé pour vous
Laccord Microsoft 365 et McAfee pourrait vous faire économiser 135 £ sur cet abonnement
Laccord Microsoft 365 et McAfee pourrait vous faire économiser 135 £ sur cet abonnement Par Chris Hall ·
Amazon propose trois mois de streaming Amazon Music Unlimited gratuitement
Amazon propose trois mois de streaming Amazon Music Unlimited gratuitement Par Rob Kerr ·
Comment voir les paroles de chansons en temps réel dans Spotify
Comment voir les paroles de chansons en temps réel dans Spotify Par Maggie Tillman ·