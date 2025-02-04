Summary Fox plans to launch a subscription-based streaming service featuring its news & sports content by the end of 2025.

The new service aims to attract cord-cutters without disrupting Fox's traditional cable bundles.

Fox's upcoming streaming app won't have any exclusive rights costs, maintaining affordability.

Fox plans to join the long list of direct-to-consumer streaming services available in the US.

The company has officially announced it is working on launching a subscription streaming service before the end of 2025. The Fox Corporation is well known in the US for its news channels and sports content on TV. The announcement was made during Fox's quarterly earnings call.

CEO Lachlan Murdoch said the app would include Fox’s news and sports content. It is currently in development, and Fox said it will reveal more details later this year.

Fox's traditional cable bundle isn't going anywhere

Fox wants to attract more cord-cutters to its news and sports content

During the earnings call, Fox emphasized that its new streaming service would not disrupt its current TV bundles. Regarding the price of the upcoming service, Murdoch said it would be "modest" and that the goal of the service is not to attract traditional TV viewers.

"We’re huge supporters of the traditional cable bundle, and we always will be," Murdoch said during the earnings call (via CNBC). "But having said that, we do want to reach consumers wherever they are, and there’s a large population, obviously, that are now outside of the traditional cable bundle."

This isn't Fox's first foray into streaming. It does have Tubi, a free ad-supported streaming service. Tubi will broadcast the Super Bowl for the first time for free this weekend, so it seems Fox still cares about the service. Judging by Murdoch's comments, Fox isn't looking to change any of its current offerings, so hopefully, Tubi will not be affected at all when Fox launches its subscription streaming app.

Fox was part of the Venu Sports joint venture with Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, which recently fell through. Fox is the only one of the three companies involved without an alternative paid subscription service. Murdoch also said the service won't have "any exclusive rights costs or additional incremental rights costs." This means Fox won't have to pay as much to create and distribute the new streaming service to users.