In this day and age, it's easier than ever to upgrade your home security with cameras both inside and out, video doorbells, and whole systems that send you notifications as soon as anyone is detected outside your door. You can keep an eye on the outside of your home as well as any room of your house, which comes in handy if you have pets that tend to eat your slippers when you're not looking.

Security cameras will give you ease of mind whenever you leave the house, whether you're just going to the grocery store or leaving on vacation. Plus, cameras also often act as a deterrent to anyone who may want to steal or damage property, so you'll have extra protection just by simply setting these up.

Thankfully, even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, we found a bunch of deals for Blink cameras, so you can save a ton of money. Let's see what discounts we found for you.

Blink Outdoor 3 deal

The Blink Outdoor 3 is a tiny camera that will capture everything around your home. If you buy these in bulk, you'll end up saving more.

Blink Outdoor 3 $60 $100 Save $40 The Blink Outdoor 3 is the perfect addition to any home's security system. With a battery life of up to two years and weather resistance, this camera can withstand any type of weather conditions. The camera's live view and motion detection features allow users to see, hear, and speak to visitors, while also receiving alerts on their phone via the Blink Home Monitor App. Plus, local storage allows for videos and photos to be saved locally, without any additional fees. With its compatibility with Alexa, the Blink Outdoor 3 is the perfect hands-free option for ensuring home security. $60 at Best Buy

Blink Outdoor with floodlight camera deal