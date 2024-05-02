Earlier this year, watchmaker and fashion brand Fossil announced it would stop production and development of all smartwatches, instead going back to its roots and focusing resources on traditional watches, jewelry, and leather goods. After that announcement, there were some significant discounts on certain models. But now, the company clearly aims to move those devices faster with even lower prices.

Many of Fossil's smartwatches are now available for just $79 on its website. It seems Fossil hopes to clear out its smartwatch inventory sooner rather than later. However, those prices are higher at other retailers, such as Amazon, so if you want the best deal, be sure to go directly to Fossil. For context, the original price of many of these smartwatches was between $229 and $299, so this is a wild deal. Plus, any WearOS 3 smartwatch (or any smartwatch, for that matter) for $79 is a steal these days.

Details on Fossil smartwatch firesale

The sale doesn't include any of Fossil's affiliate fashion brands, like Emporio Armani, Diesel, or Michael Kors. But it does include The Fossil Gen 6 series of watches, including the Wellness Edition and one version of the Gen 5E. You can find both pure smartwatches and a few hybrid options included in the sale.

At the time of writing, I counted 15 watches at the $79 price, though again, it's mostly variations of the Gen 6 watch. Stock is very limited, though, so if you want to pick up a Fossil watch before they go the way of the dinosaurs, don't wait. Many already say "Almost Gone" on the listings, in fact, so who knows how long they will be available.

Of course, the one caveat is that while the price is cheap, support for the devices will eventually stop. Fossil has committed to keeping its WearOS watches updated for "the next few years" but didn't provide more details than that. It could be nothing more than bug fixes and certainly means no new features. So your $79 smartwatch won't have an extensive lifespan of updated performance as a result. But if you're okay with that and just want a fantastic deal on a Fossil smartwatch, jump on it now.

Since the $79 deal doesn't include any of Fossil's collaboration watches, there aren't all that many options to choose from. But, below are some of my favorite choices with that attractive $79 price.

