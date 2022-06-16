It's been a long few years since Forza Motorsport 7, but we're finally getting a proper return for Xbox's premier racing simulator, ditching the numbers and getting back to the start with a simple title: Forza Motorsport.

We first learned about the game back in 2020 as part of Microsoft's unveiling of the Xbox Series X and S, but things went quiet after that while Turn 10 released Forza Horizon 5. Now, Forza Motorsport is next in line, and we've got all the key details for you right here.

We now know that Forza Motorsport will be releasing on 10 October 2023, after the date was confirmed during this summer's Xbox Games Showcase.

Going back further, while Forza Motorsport was unveiled with a beguiling trailer, we didn't get a release window until two years later, in June 2022, when Xbox showed off the game a whole bunch more in that year's summer showcase.

This confirmed that Forza Motorsport would be coming out in Spring 2023, a date that then slipped later into the year.

Forza Motorsport pre-orders

You can now pre-order Forza Motorsport, if you're not a Game Pass subscriber or if you just know that you're going to want to own the game properly.

Forza Motorsport trailers

The above trailer was the first to show off Forza Motorsport properly, but we got another look at the game in January 2023 as part of Xbox's Developer Direct stream, which you can check out below.

It's a longer and more detailed look at the game running through a few of its elements, and is a great watch in 4K so you can really get a sense for the visual fidelity that'll be offered up at release.

Forza Motorsport platforms

Forza has always been a flagship franchise for Xbox, so it's no surprise that the next game will be coming to Xbox Series X and Series S. It'll also be available on PC, and for now that's the sum total of its platforms.

As you'd expect from Xbox in its current push for the service, Forza Motorsport will debut straight onto both Xbox and PC Game Pass, ensuring that subscribers can play it at no extra cost.

Forza Motorsport gameplay and graphics

From the fairly lengthy showcase that Xbox and Turn 10 Studios showed off in June 2022, it's clear that Forza Motorsport is going to be a boundary-pusher when it comes to graphical fidelity.

The game looks absolutely astonishing and appears to be running in 4K at 60FPS, seemingly with ray-tracing enabled, which is a massively impressive set of boxes to be checking.

As the gameplay demo shows, the amount of detail in the tracks is amazing, and the reflective surfaces that cars bring with them make ray-tracing look as good as ever.

There's a full dynamic time-of-day system that will let you race on every track in whatever lighting conditions you prefer, and things don't stop at visuals. Turn 10 says its physics simulations are 48 times more accurate than in the last game, and this goes down to details like track temperature and even rubbering-in the racing line.

Tire compounds haven't really been a factor in Forza before, but they're making their debut here, with multiple tire compounds to pick from to impact on your strategy in races (especially where pit stops are required), which will be music to the ears of hardcore racers.

Damage has gotten a major upgrade, although it still appears to be cosmetic-only, rather than anything that will actually impact how your car drives, and we can't wait to see more of it in motion to get a sense of how the game might handle compared to both its predecessors and competition like Gran Turismo 7.

Forza Motorsport car list

While we don't have a final list yet of the 500 cars that will be playable in Forza Motorsport, Turn 10 has added a handy list of the cars that can be glimpsed in its trailers so far, so we know all of the following should be driveable in-game: