After years of legal disputes and court cases, Epic Games has finally brought Fortnite back to iOS and Android...but only in the EU. A brand new Epic Games Store launches today on mobile in the EU allowing games like Fortnite and Fall Guys to be played on mobile after the Digital Markets Act was passed which required Apple to enable third-party stores on its platform.

Fortnite was one of the biggest games on iOS prior to its removal in 2020 after a dispute between Epic and Apple over in-app purchases led to the game's removal. Epic claimed that Fortnite made over $700 in the two years it was on the storefront, making it one of the most profitable platforms for the game. There has been no official way to play the hit battle royal on mobile devices in the U.S. since. With the passing of the Digital Markets Act in the EU, Apple is forced to allow third-party stores on its app and allow Fortnite back on mobile for the first time anywhere in four years.

One Epic game store

EU only...for now

Epic launches the new Epic Games Store today on both iOS and Android in the EU starting today. It will launch with three of its biggest games: Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League Sidewipe. In addition to Epic's official store, these games will also be available through AltStore, with AltStore and Aptoid versions coming soon. Epic plans to expand its store to include all its independent games in the future. Epic has released instructions on how iPhone and Android users can download its new store on its official announcement page.

After the passing of the DMA law, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeny commended the European Commission for "really going in on holding Apple and Google's feet to the fire to ensure that they can't just obstruct competition." While this is great news for EU players, Epic suggests there may be hope we see Fortnite come back to mobile elsewhere soon. "This is just the beginning of our efforts to bring out games back to all these platforms worldwide," Sweeny said. "The fight's not over until Fortnite is back on iOS everywhere and free of Apple's junk fees and [tech fees]. But this is an awesome milestone."

Epic has lofty goals for its new mobile store. General manager Steve Allison stated that "our goal is to get as many installs—hopefully tens of millions, if not that 100 million—before we get to the end of the year, when we'll be starting to onboard third party games."

While this isn't exactly the news Fortnite fans might be hoping for, it is a massive step towards getting the game back on mobile devices worldwide after years of silence. Regulations still prevent this new storefront from coming to the U.S., however, it seems inevitable that these restrictions will be lifted sooner rather than later. Fortnite remains one of the most popular and profitable games in the industry despite not being available on mobile and we eagerly await its return to mobile platforms in an official capacity.