Fortnite conquered the gaming world when it added a battle royale mode years ago, and it's managed to stay on top thanks to regular new features and content updates.

The latest one is just about to launch - Chapter 4 Season 2 is called Mega, and will bring an anime aesthetic to the game along with some big changes. Find out all the details right here.

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 start?

Chapter 4 Season 2 has been confirmed for today, 10 March 2023, meaning there are just a few short hours left before it begins.

As is standard for Fortnite, the update will be preceded by some server downtime, during which you won't be able to play, so do plan around that outage.

What's new in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

There are plenty of changes to run through with the new season, so check out the full details below.

Map changes

As always, the island is getting a bit of a shake-up with new areas and changes to existing points of interest. The biggest change seems to be to Tilted Towers, which now sports a cyberpunk aesthetic with neon signs and is called Mega City.

Epic games

As you can see, the whole bottom-right of the map has changed a bunch, with new locations to explore including Steamy Springs, Kenjutsu Crossing and Knotty Nets.

Grind rails

The first proper trailer for Mega showed off a cinematic look at some new mechanics coming to the game, including neon grind rails that are peppered around the map.

These will seemingly be a new movement mechanic to let you get around quickly, which is something we've seen before in different ways.

New battle pass

As always, a new season means a new battle pass to work through, with pages of skins, sprays, V-bucks and more to be earned.

Epic says that buying the pass will auto-unlock Renzo the Destroyer, while later in the season Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan will be making an appearance with an unlockable skin, too.