Modern portable projectors are smaller than ever but deliver a cinematic experience, which lets you watch your favorite movies and sporting events on a big screen that's just a bit more unique than the average living room television. Smart connectivity makes them user-friendly, and watching the latest Netflix titles or YouTube videos is easy with shortcut buttons on the handy remote control.

The new Xming Episode One is a compact LCD projector with Google TV that offers superb picture quality to match many TVs

The new Xming Episode One is a compact LCD projector with Google TV that offers superb picture quality to match many TVs. It's made by a brand called Formovie, established in a joint venture between Xiaomi and Appotranics to benefit from each company's technology. I tested the Xming Episode One with some of my favorite movies, shows, and games to see how it performs and was astonished by the results.

Easy to setup

Price, availability, and specs

Big power in a compact size

The Episode One gives off a modern vibe with flowing lines and rounded corners to soften its cube-like shape. The grey utilitarian body feels tough enough for outdoor use and features orange trim around the frame and speakers to add some fun. At 6.9 x 4.8 x 5.6 inches and just 2.8 lbs, it's small enough to take on picnics and camping trips and easily stored away when not in use.

The prominent lens takes up the front and is backed up by a smaller autofocus and auto keystone module, which makes setup easier. Sound is provided by the 3W Dolby Audio-compatible speakers located on the left and right sides. The back is home to the ports, including an HDMI 2.1, USB-A 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack for attaching speakers or headphones. Powering up the projector is as simple as pressing the button on the top.

Dual-band Wi-Fi is standard for connecting to the internet and streaming services, and pairing with your phone is easy with Bluetooth 5.0. You also get 16GB of internal storage space for apps and 2GB of RAM, contributing to the smooth experience.

The visuals are courtesy of a Full HD 1080p optical lens with a 1500:1 contrast ratio and 150 CVIA lumens of brightness. Its screen size ranges between 40 and 120 inches, and it includes autofocus, auto keystone correction, and smart obstacle avoidance to ensure fantastic picture quality at all times.

Finding the perfect elevation and keystone can be challenging with some projectors.

Setting up Episode One is simple, and Google TV OS provides fast navigation and easy access to streaming. The provided remote has an intuitive design, Google Assistant compatibility, and shortcut buttons for YouTube and Netflix. Finding the perfect elevation and keystone can be challenging with some projectors, but the Episode One makes it easy with a detachable stand. The stand screws onto the bottom of the projector, providing adjustable elevation and a firm base to rest on.

What I liked about the Xming Episode One

Stunning visuals (for most content)

I was amazed at the Episode One's vibrant colors and overall picture quality, considering its diminutive size and affordable price. Watching movies on the massive 140-inch display feels like an event, and the twin speakers do justice to complete the experience.

Alita: Battle Angel is famous for its fast-paced scenes and stunning effects. Episode One offered sharp picture quality throughout and kept up with the racing scenes without a hint of lag or blur to spoil the experience. Next up were Blue Eye Samurai and Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance. These anime shows have unique color palettes, which Episode One replicated flawlessly. Its massive display made the robot feel more remarkable because of the sense of scale and added more emotion to the epic ninja fights.

I was equally impressed with the Episode One's gaming performance. It captured Horizon Forbidden West's snowy mountains, lush jungles, and deserts in all their glory with vivid colors without feeling washed out or saturated. The fights felt as fast and fluid as my TV, and the giant display highlighted the machines' intricate details. Battles against superheroes and villains in Injustice 2 were just as intense, and the vast display offered fantastic immersion because it highlights the subtle background effects.

Episode One's easy setup is also impressive. After linking it to my Google account, navigation and finding whatever I wanted to watch was a breeze. The portable size meant I could quickly move it to another room or the patio. It was ready to go in seconds because I could find the perfect viewing angle with the adjustable stand.

It's impossible to discuss Episode One without mentioning its outstanding value. It punches well above its weight to deliver a cinematic visual experience with excellent practicality for an incredible price.

What I didn't like about the Xming Episode One

The stand is a must-have feature

You can get the Episode One with or without the stand, but I think that should be standard across the board because of its convenience. I tried the projector without the stand and needed to balance it on books to get the proper elevation. Using it like this wasn't practical, and I also had to manually adjust the keystone settings to correct the image. The stand made a huge difference, and the projector was ready in seconds without fine-tuning the keystone settings.

I'd have liked a second HDMI port to attach a console and laptop simultaneously instead of disconnecting one to connect to the other. However, considering Episode One's compact size, it's a petty gripe, and it probably won't bother most users.

Should you buy the Xming Episode One?

